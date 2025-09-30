Istanbul’s historic Greek school sees no enrollments in new school year

ISTANBUL

Istanbul’s 571-year-old iconic Fener Greek Orthodox School has not accepted any new students for the 2025–2026 academic year, citing the declining Greek Orthodox population in the megacity.

Currently, the school has only 30 students, a sharp decrease from the 730 students it hosted over a century ago.

Dimitri Zotos, the school principal, told Agos newspaper that while other Greek Orthodox schools in Istanbul, such as the Zapyon and Zoğrafyon schools, have enrolled students this year, they did not.

“A student did approach us for enrollment, but after discussion, we guided them to another Greek school. A class cannot operate effectively with just one student. Both pedagogically and psychologically, it would be unviable,” Zotos explained.

He added that the student’s family agreed with the school’s decision and that the institution’s doors remain open to future enrollments.

Located near the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate, the school has historically been a central institution for Istanbul’s Greek Orthodox community. Beyond its religious significance, it has long served as a hub for intellectual and cultural life, producing generations of graduates who contributed to literature, science and public service.

However, the dwindling Greek population in the city is affecting the sustainability of Greek Orthodox schools.

"These schools are vital not only to our community but to society at large. We hope for support from all quarters to ensure their survival,” Zotos said, emphasizing the broader social value of the institution.

Despite the demographic challenges, Zotos stressed that the school maintains a high-quality education and its facilities remain fully capable of supporting students.

The primary obstacle, he noted, may be its location, which is less central than other Greek schools in the city.

Founded in the 1450s, the school, also widely known as “Red School” due to its red bricks, stands as one of Istanbul’s oldest educational institutions and remains a valuable symbol of the city’s multicultural heritage.