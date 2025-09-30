Istanbul’s historic Greek school sees no enrollments in new school year

Istanbul’s historic Greek school sees no enrollments in new school year

ISTANBUL
Istanbul’s historic Greek school sees no enrollments in new school year

Istanbul’s 571-year-old iconic Fener Greek Orthodox School has not accepted any new students for the 2025–2026 academic year, citing the declining Greek Orthodox population in the megacity.

Currently, the school has only 30 students, a sharp decrease from the 730 students it hosted over a century ago.

Dimitri Zotos, the school principal, told Agos newspaper that while other Greek Orthodox schools in Istanbul, such as the Zapyon and Zoğrafyon schools, have enrolled students this year, they did not.

“A student did approach us for enrollment, but after discussion, we guided them to another Greek school. A class cannot operate effectively with just one student. Both pedagogically and psychologically, it would be unviable,” Zotos explained.

He added that the student’s family agreed with the school’s decision and that the institution’s doors remain open to future enrollments.

Located near the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate, the school has historically been a central institution for Istanbul’s Greek Orthodox community. Beyond its religious significance, it has long served as a hub for intellectual and cultural life, producing generations of graduates who contributed to literature, science and public service.

However, the dwindling Greek population in the city is affecting the sustainability of Greek Orthodox schools.

"These schools are vital not only to our community but to society at large. We hope for support from all quarters to ensure their survival,” Zotos said, emphasizing the broader social value of the institution.

Despite the demographic challenges, Zotos stressed that the school maintains a high-quality education and its facilities remain fully capable of supporting students.

The primary obstacle, he noted, may be its location, which is less central than other Greek schools in the city.

Founded in the 1450s, the school, also widely known as “Red School” due to its red bricks, stands as one of Istanbul’s oldest educational institutions and remains a valuable symbol of the city’s multicultural heritage.

Türkiye, Fener Greek High School,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Manufacturing slowdown continues, survey shows

Manufacturing slowdown continues, survey shows
LATEST NEWS

  1. Manufacturing slowdown continues, survey shows

    Manufacturing slowdown continues, survey shows

  2. Massive housing project aims to curb rent, property prices

    Massive housing project aims to curb rent, property prices

  3. Trade volume with Iraq could increase to $30 billion: Business leader

    Trade volume with Iraq could increase to $30 billion: Business leader

  4. Bursa faces severe water crisis amid scheduled water cuts

    Bursa faces severe water crisis amid scheduled water cuts

  5. Trustee appointed to football club amid Can Holding probe

    Trustee appointed to football club amid Can Holding probe
Recommended
Bursa faces severe water crisis amid scheduled water cuts

Bursa faces severe water crisis amid scheduled water cuts
Trustee appointed to football club amid Can Holding probe

Trustee appointed to football club amid Can Holding probe
Atatürk memorabilia donated to Anıtkabir after auction dispute

Atatürk memorabilia donated to Anıtkabir after auction dispute
Industrial climbers secure risky slopes after floods in Black Sea city

Industrial climbers secure risky slopes after floods in Black Sea city
Row erupts over auction of supposed Atatürk memorabilia

Row erupts over auction of supposed Atatürk memorabilia
Top security board urges global action on Gaza

Top security board urges global action on Gaza
Türkiye joins mediation talks over Trump-led peace deal

Türkiye joins mediation talks over Trump-led peace deal
WORLD German police mobilize as blasts heard in burning house

German police mobilize as blasts heard in burning house

Large numbers of police descended on an apartment building in the German city of Munich Wednesday after a fire broke out inside, followed by loud explosions.
ECONOMY Manufacturing slowdown continues, survey shows

Manufacturing slowdown continues, survey shows

Türkiye’s manufacturing sector continued to lose momentum in September, a closely watched survey showed on Oct. 1.  
SPORTS Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray secured a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in a thrilling UEFA Champions League fixture Tuesday.
﻿