Foreigners to receive dedicated mobile numbers under new draft bill

Foreigners to receive dedicated mobile numbers under new draft bill

Foreigners to receive dedicated mobile numbers under new draft bill

A draft bill proposing a comprehensive overhaul of mobile phone subscriptions in Türkiye has been submitted to parliament. The bill requires foreign nationals to register with dedicated numbers, mandates electronic identity checks for all users and caps the number of subscription registrations an individual can hold.

Once the bill is approved, foreign citizens and migrants will have six month to apply for new mobile numbers reserved especially for them.

Operators will also need to verify the identities of subscribers using biometric data, such as facial or fingerprint scans, or a verified digital identity code. 

Companies will no longer be allowed to open new lines using identification documents that lack electronic verification capabilities.

If a foreign national seeking a subscription lacks an electronically verifiable identity document, operators will be permitted to request biometric identity information from the migration management authority.

Diplomatic personnel and their families will be exempt from this requirement.

Foreign subscribers will have six months to update their existing lines to comply with the new system.

Once the bill is approved, mobile operators will be obligated to confirm every three months whether subscribers are still alive or, in the case of companies, whether their legal status remains valid.

If this cannot be confirmed through official records, the operator must automatically cancel the subscription.

The draft also introduces a cap on how many mobile lines can be registered under one individual. Operators would be barred from providing service to lines that exceed this threshold.

Operators that violate the regulations could face administrative fines of 20,000 Turkish Liras ($471) per line.

Officials say the reform aims to curb the use of mobile lines in criminal activities, noting that fraud, theft and credit card crimes often involve lines registered under multiple identities or unverified users.

Foreigners,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish FM attends OSCE council in Vienna

Turkish FM attends OSCE council in Vienna
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish FM attends OSCE council in Vienna

    Turkish FM attends OSCE council in Vienna

  2. Türkiye weighs under-15 ban in social media regulation for minors

    Türkiye weighs under-15 ban in social media regulation for minors

  3. Erdoğan announces second action plan for people with disabilities

    Erdoğan announces second action plan for people with disabilities

  4. Parliament speaker says peace bid enters 'riskiest phase'

    Parliament speaker says peace bid enters 'riskiest phase'

  5. Israel awaits return of last hostage remains from Gaza

    Israel awaits return of last hostage remains from Gaza
Recommended
Turkish FM attends OSCE council in Vienna

Turkish FM attends OSCE council in Vienna
Türkiye weighs under-15 ban in social media regulation for minors

Türkiye weighs under-15 ban in social media regulation for minors
Erdoğan announces second action plan for people with disabilities

Erdoğan announces second action plan for people with disabilities
Parliament speaker says peace bid enters riskiest phase

Parliament speaker says peace bid enters 'riskiest phase'
Ankara slams Greek defense minister for escalating tensions

Ankara slams Greek defense minister for escalating tensions
Georgia set to require travel, health insurance for Turkish visitors

Georgia set to require travel, health insurance for Turkish visitors
Anıtlı’s ‘Best Tourism Village’ title expected to lift visitor numbers

Anıtlı’s ‘Best Tourism Village’ title expected to lift visitor numbers
WORLD Israel awaits return of last hostage remains from Gaza

Israel awaits return of last hostage remains from Gaza

Israel awaited the return of the last hostage remains held by Palestinian militants in Gaza, as the military said on Dec. 4 that those of a Thai national had been identified after they were handed over.

ECONOMY Tight monetary policy stance will strengthen disinflation, says Karahan

Tight monetary policy stance will strengthen disinflation, says Karahan

The tight monetary policy stance, which will be maintained until price stability is achieved, will strengthen the disinflation process through demand, exchange rate and expectation channels, Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan has said.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Jhon Duran scored with a powerful header in the final moments of second-half stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw for Fenerbahçe against league leader Galatasaray in a fiercely contested Intercontinental Derby on Dec. 1, preventing the visiting side from increasing its lead at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig table.  
﻿