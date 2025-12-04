Macron urges China to push for peace

BEIJING

French President Emmanuel Macron appealed to Xi Jinping to help end the war in Ukraine and to tackle trade deficits as the two leaders met in Beijing on Dec. 4.

For Macron, making his fourth visit to China while in office, the three-day trip is an opportunity to shore up support for a ceasefire in Europe's deadliest conflict since World War II, as well as to attract more Chinese investment in France.

China, a major Russian trading partner, has said it takes a neutral stance on the war, refraining from condemning Moscow's invasion.

On Wednesday, Xi reiterated his support for an end to the hostilities, telling Macron that "China supports all efforts committed to peace and hopes that all parties will reach a fair, lasting and binding peace agreement that is acceptable to all parties."

Xi and First Lady Peng Liyuan gave Macron and his wife Brigitte a grand, red-carpet welcome to the Chinese capital, complete with an honor guard and row of flag-waving children.

All smiles as he entered the cavernous Great Hall of the People, Macron blew kisses to the crowd while a band played the national anthems of both countries.

After the ceremony, Macron told Xi that France and China must overcome their "differences."

The Chinese leader echoed Macron, calling for "more stable" ties.

Their tete-a-tete comes amid fresh attempts to broker an end to the nearly four-year war in Ukraine, with Macron leading a push to counter a U.S.-backed plan widely criticized for echoing Russia's demands.

"We must continue to work towards peace and stability in the world, and in Ukraine and other regions affected by war," Macron told Xi, adding: "Our capacity to work together is decisive."

"I hope that China will join our call and our efforts to achieve, as soon as possible, at least a ceasefire in the form of a moratorium on strikes targeting critical infrastructure," he said.

Macron, who will host the G7 summit next year, also urged Beijing to work with the grouping for "more balanced, fairer" rules-based economic governance.

Macron's three-day visit to Beijing follows a trip to Paris by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, who urged Europe to stand by Kiev as Washington pushes a plan to end the war.

"We share the view that the war must be brought to a fair end," Zelensky wrote on social media after Monday's talks with Macron, which also included phone calls with other European leaders.

China regularly calls for peace talks and respect for the territorial integrity of all countries, but has never condemned Russia for its 2022 invasion.

Western governments accuse Beijing of providing Russia with crucial economic support for its war effort, notably by supplying it with military components for its defense industry.

The French presidency said Macron would tell Xi that China must "refrain from providing any means, by any means, to Russia to continue the war."