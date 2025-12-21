Iraq's political future in limbo as factions vie for power

Iraq's political future in limbo as factions vie for power

BAGHDAD
Iraqs political future in limbo as factions vie for power

Political factions in Iraq have been maneuvering since the parliamentary election more than a month ago to form alliances that will shape the next government.

The November election didn't produce a bloc with a decisive majority, opening the door to a prolonged period of negotiations.

The government that eventually emerges will be inheriting a security situation that has stabilized in recent years, but it will also face a fragmented parliament, growing political influence by armed factions, a fragile economy, and often conflicting international and regional pressures, including the future of Iran-backed armed groups.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani's party took the largest number of seats in the election. Al-Sudani positioned himself in his first term as a pragmatist focused on improving public services and managed to keep Iraq on the sidelines of regional conflicts.

While his party is nominally part of the Coordination Framework, a coalition of Iran-backed Shiite parties that became the largest parliamentary bloc, observers say it’s unlikely that the Coordination Framework will support al-Sudani’s reelection bid.

“The choice for prime minister has to be someone the Framework believes they can control and doesn't have his own political ambitions,” said Sajad Jiyad, an Iraqi political analyst and fellow at The Century Foundation think tank.

Al-Sudani came to power in 2022 with the backing of the Framework, but Jiyad said that he believes now the coalition “will not give al-Sudani a second term as he has become a powerful competitor.”

The only Iraqi prime minister to serve a second term since 2003 was Nouri al-Maliki, first elected in 2006. His bid for a third term failed after being criticized for monopolizing power and alienating Sunnis and Kurds.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Denmark warns US to respect borders as Trump names Greenland envoy

Denmark warns US to respect borders as Trump names Greenland envoy
LATEST NEWS

  1. Denmark warns US to respect borders as Trump names Greenland envoy

    Denmark warns US to respect borders as Trump names Greenland envoy

  2. El Salvador gives gang members hundreds-years-long sentences

    El Salvador gives gang members hundreds-years-long sentences

  3. Jailed Malaysian ex-PM Najib loses bid for house arrest

    Jailed Malaysian ex-PM Najib loses bid for house arrest

  4. Turkish high-level delegation visits Damascus for talks

    Turkish high-level delegation visits Damascus for talks

  5. Over 50 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 11 months

    Over 50 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 11 months
Recommended
Denmark warns US to respect borders as Trump names Greenland envoy

Denmark warns US to respect borders as Trump names Greenland envoy
El Salvador gives gang members hundreds-years-long sentences

El Salvador gives gang members hundreds-years-long sentences
Jailed Malaysian ex-PM Najib loses bid for house arrest

Jailed Malaysian ex-PM Najib loses bid for house arrest
Moscow car blast kills Russian general hours after US talks

Moscow car blast kills Russian general hours after US talks
Alleged Bondi shooters conducted tactical training in countryside, police say

Alleged Bondi shooters conducted 'tactical' training in countryside, police say
Japan vote moves worlds biggest nuclear plant closer to restart

Japan vote moves world's biggest nuclear plant closer to restart
US in pursuit of third oil tanker in Caribbean: official

US in 'pursuit' of third oil tanker in Caribbean: official
WORLD Denmark warns US to respect borders as Trump names Greenland envoy

Denmark warns US to respect borders as Trump names Greenland envoy

Denmark warned the United States Monday to respect its sovereignty after President Donald Trump appointed a special envoy to Greenland, the Danish autonomous territory Trump has threatened to annex.
ECONOMY Over 50 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 11 months

Over 50 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 11 months

Türkiye welcomed 50.06 million foreign tourists between January and November, according to data released by the Culture and Tourism Ministry on Dec. 22.  Türkiye welcomed 50.06 million foreign tourists between January and November, according to data released by the Culture and Tourism Ministry on Dec. 22.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿