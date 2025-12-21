US unveils plan to rebuild Gaza into high-tech, luxury coastal hub: Report

WASHINGTON

A sweeping U.S.-backed proposal to transform war-ravaged Gaza into a high-tech, upscale Mediterranean hub over the next two decades has been presented to potential donor states, the Wall Street Journal has reported.

The plan, estimated to cost $112 billion in its first decade, was drawn up over the past 45 days by a team led by Jared Kushner, son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump, and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, according to U.S. officials cited by the paper.

Washington would initially provide $60 billion to anchor the initiative, with the expectation that Gaza would eventually generate funding through investment returns.

Outlined in 32 “sensitive but unclassified” PowerPoint slides, the four-phase roadmap envisions clearing rubble, removing unexploded ordnance and dismantling Hamas tunnel networks before launching large-scale reconstruction.

The proposal has reportedly been shared with wealthy Gulf states, Türkiye and Egypt.

The 20-year plan would begin in Rafah and Khan Younis, then move north through central refugee camps before concluding in Gaza City.

Temporary housing and medical facilities would be provided during reconstruction, though the proposal reportedly does not specify where residents would be relocated in the interim.

Once core infrastructure is restored, the project would shift toward permanent housing, public services and utilities, followed by luxury coastal developments branded as a “Riviera of the Middle East,” along with high-tech rail systems and smart-city governance models.

One slide, titled “New Rafah,” envisions the city as Gaza’s future administrative center, featuring more than 100,000 housing units, 200 schools, 75 medical facilities and 180 mosques and cultural venues.

Another frames Gaza as a technology-driven smart city with digitized public services.

By year ten, the proposal projects that 70 percent of Gaza’s coastline would be monetized, generating more than $55 billion in long-term investment returns.

A central condition of the plan — highlighted in bold red text — requires Hamas to fully demilitarize and dismantle its weapons and tunnel infrastructure, a demand the group has so far rejected. Both Washington and Israel have repeatedly insisted that disarmament is a prerequisite for Gaza’s rehabilitation.

Trump administration officials told the paper that, should security conditions allow, the project could begin within two months.

Some observers have described the plan as the “most detailed and optimistic” blueprint yet for Gaza’s future, the report noted.

A White House spokesperson told the Wall Street Journal, “The Trump Administration will continue to work diligently with our partners to sustain a lasting peace and lay the groundwork for a peaceful and prosperous Gaza.”