Istanbul to host World Symposium on Choral Music

ISTANBUL

The World Symposium on Choral Music (WSCM), organized by the International Choral Music Federation (IFCM), will be held in Istanbul between April 25 and 30, hosting the world’s best choirs and speakers from around the world.

It will bring together more than 50 speakers and more than 1,000 artists from 28 countries representing five continents in Istanbul.

IFCM was founded in 1982 to facilitate communication and exchange between choral musicians across the globe.



The event, which will feature performances by guest choirs and conductors and expert speakers, is also the first meeting of choirs worldwide after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Concerts, exhibitions, workshops and other events that will take place in Beyoğlu’s historic venues, especially the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM), will meet with music lovers and industry professionals around a program that includes many different styles and traditions of choral music.

To represent different geographies of the world and to cover as many and different forms of choral music as possible, this year’s theme of the symposium is “Changing Horizons.”

There will be 44 concerts in 11 venues, including the Galata Mevlevi House, St. Antoine Church and the AKM.

As part of the event, the Grammy Award-winning Philharmonic Chamber Choir from Estonia, Batavia Madrigal Singers from Indonesia, Fayha National Choir from Lebanon, Georgia State University Singers from the U.S., Le Chant Sur La Lowé from Gabon, Leioia Kantika Korala from Spain, Orfeón San Juan Bautista from Puerto Rico, Sofia Vokalensemble from Sweden, Taipei Philharmonic Chamber Choir from Taipei China, Vancouver Youth Choir from Canada and State Polyphonic Choir, one of Türkiye’s leading art ensembles, will take the stage at Atatürk Cultural Center Türk Telekom Opera Hall.

The guest choirs will premiere works particularly composed for the symposium as part of the theme, “Changing Horizons,” at their evening concerts.

The World Choral Music Symposium also includes children in its program with concerts by children’s choirs. The State Polyphonic Children’s Choir, Borusan Children’s Choir, Lüleburgaz Children’s Choir, Beşiktaş Children’s Choir from Türkiye and Cantemus Children’s Choir from Hungary will perform as part of the event.

Also, during the “Master Classes” in the symposium, the participants will have a chance to improve themselves in the field of conducting and composition.

The Conductor Master Class, led by Ragnar Rasmussen, will be one of the main events of the symposium. The Composition Master Class, which will be led by Ko Matsushita, will focus on composing techniques through the compositions of participants. World-famous names such as Tonu Kaljuste, Anthony Trecek King and Maria Guinard will give speeches on different topics in the field of culture and art.

The academic program of the symposium includes “Solidarity Sessions” that can be attended by music educators who will work with children, youth and adults affected by the deadly earthquakes that rattled Türkiye’s south in early February.

Educators will get a chance to attend free workshops focusing on the unifying power of choral music.