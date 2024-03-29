Istanbul to host European Games in 2027

ISTANBUL

Istanbul is set to host the 2027 European Games, giving the Turkish megacity a chance to show it can stage an international multi-sports event as it eyes the 2036 Olympics.

The European Olympic Committees group said on March 27 that its executive committee unanimously picked Istanbul as the host, although the decision still needs to be approved by national members at a meeting in June.

Another announcement came by Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu at a press conference, with he saying that the municipal authorities carried out a meticulous process for the bid and managed to bring the hosting of the games to the country.

“I have no doubt that, by joining forces, we will make the 2027 European Games the best in history. Moreover, I believe that Istanbul will add immense value to this special event. Istanbul European Games 2027 will be a great success story for everyone involved,” the mayor said.

The European Games were first held in 2015 and serve as a continental championship and Olympic qualifier for a number of sports.