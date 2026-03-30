Istanbul State Opera premieres ‘Edusa’

Istanbul State Opera premieres ‘Edusa’

ISTANBUL
Istanbul State Opera premieres ‘Edusa’

The Istanbul State Opera and Ballet (İDOB) presented the world premiere of “Edusa: An Anatolian Story” at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) Türk Telekom Opera Stage, captivating audiences with a blend of history and artistry. 

Composed by Güldiyar Tanrıdağlı, the first Turkish female composer to have an opera staged, the two-act work features a libretto by Professor İskender Pala. Director Caner Akın combined traditional operatic storytelling with contemporary and experimental stage techniques to bring the narrative to life.

 

“Approximately 450–500 people worked on this production, both on and behind the stage,” Akın told state-run Anadolu Agency. “At İDOB, we aim to create productions and works that meet international standards. We value our audiences deeply and follow global trends to present them with the best possible experience.”

 

The opera interweaves historical figures with fictional characters. Akın emphasized the cultural message at the heart of the production: “Without culture, you are doomed to vanish. If you have culture, do not fear losing a battle. You are invincible. You live forever. İskender Pala beautifully wove this message into a love story and Güldiyar Tanrıdağlı captured its emotion perfectly.”

 

Composer Tanrıdağlı described the preparation process as challenging yet unforgettable. “Now, the work is entrusted to the artists and our audience. I am thrilled and proud to be part of such a major project. “Edusa” carries all human emotions and conveys a meaningful message: Nations that preserve their culture endure forever. I hope our audience leaves with this message fully absorbed.”

 

Tanrıdağlı also expressed hope for greater visibility and opportunities for female composers: “We are here, we endure these challenging paths, we study for years and we write beautiful music. I hope this momentum continues.”

 

Professor Pala highlighted the opera’s role in celebrating Anatolian history. “This work gives a voice, a visual and a memory to our civilization and historical heritage. To my knowledge, this is the first time such a production foregrounding Anatolia has been staged in this hall. I am grateful to all colleagues and artists who worked tirelessly. It is truly a remarkable work.”

 

The İDOB Orchestra was conducted by İbrahim Yazıcı. Stage and visual design were created by Efter Tunç, costumes by Olcay Engin Kaymaz, lighting by Cem Yılmazer, video design by Aisha Hajiyeva, choreography by Berk Sarıbay and choir direction by Anıl Aydın.

 

The cast included Kevork Tavitiyan as Solon, Gökhan Ürben as Krezius, Deniz Likos as Karuna, Hüseyin Likos as Kyros, Murat Güney as Aryan, Ufuk Toker as Halludas, Bülent Külekçi as Kufu, Burak Kul as Mehte, Evren Işık Yasemin as Edusa, Asude Karayavuz as Namirek, Kenan Dağdaşan as Nakata, Ufuk Karakoç as Sandanis, Bahadır Özkoca as Aryenis, Uğur Etiler as the Jester, Mehmet Tükel Acar as Guard and Fuat Kılıç Aslan as Messenger. İDOB ballet and modern dance artists also performed.

 

The opera’s story reflects the resilience of cultural heritage: “Throughout history, gold, money and power have changed hands, empires have fallen and borders have shifted. Yet societies that preserve their culture endure. Lasting justice is rooted not only in the will of the powerful but in cultural values, ethical understanding and collective memory. “Edusa” conveys this truth from the past to the present.”

“Edusa” will return to the AKM stage on April 2, 4, 11, 18 and 30.

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