Istanbul sees largest internal migration flow in Türkiye: TÜİK

ISTANBUL

Istanbul once again topped the list of provinces receiving the most internal migrants in Türkiye last year, the figures released by the country’s official statistics office have indicated.

A total of 395,485 people moved to Istanbul over the year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on July 14.

With a population of over 15 million, Istanbul continues to grow despite mounting concerns over urban infrastructure, traffic congestion and rising housing costs.

The city’s position as Türkiye’s commercial, cultural and educational hub keeps attracting thousands each year, especially young adults seeking better opportunities.

But Istanbul is not just the top destination, it’s also the city where most people left in 2024, with 369,453 residents moving out, the data said.

While the city continues to draw large numbers, the simultaneous high volume of out-migration suggests a complex pattern of mobility, driven by opportunity on one hand and the pressures of urban life on the other.

In total, 2.6 million people changed provinces across Türkiye in 2024.

The largest share of movers came from the 20–24 age group.

Education was the leading motivation for this group, followed by employment opportunities and better living conditions.

When migration reasons were analyzed across genders, men most frequently moved for better housing and living standards, while women primarily moved due to household-related dependencies, such as joining family members.

Education and job-related reasons ranked high for both groups.