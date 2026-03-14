Istanbul launches meal support initiative for students

ISTANBUL

Authorities in Istanbul have launched a new support program that will provide thousands of schoolchildren with monthly funds of 2,000 Turkish Liras ($45) to spend on meals at school canteens.

Under the initiative, led by the Istanbul Governor’s Office, only selected students from the disadvantaged families registered in the social assistance system will receive the special card, with the funds restricted to purchasing food at school canteens.

In the first phase, the program will cover 20,000 students in the city.

Officials say the long-term goal is to reach up to 100,000 children, ensuring they have regular access to nutritious meals during the school year.

Istanbul Governor Davut Gül said families’ income data, already available in social assistance foundations, will be used to determine eligible students through transparent criteria.

He added that the system aims to ensure that children can access lunch without being stigmatized.

“We will eliminate absenteeism among students who struggle to attend school due to economic reasons,” he said.

HH Second midterm break begins

Meanwhile, about 18 million primary and secondary school students across Türkiye began a nine-day midterm break on March 13, with classes set to resume on March 23.

The second mid-term break this year coincides with Eid al‑Fitr, a major Muslim holiday marking the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, during which Muslims fast from dawn to sunset.

The holiday is typically celebrated with family gatherings, visits to relatives and traditional sweets and festive meals.

Türkiye’s school calendar includes two one-week mid-term breaks each academic year — one in the fall and another in the spring — along with a two-week semester holiday in January.

When national or religious holidays such as Eid coincide with these breaks, the holiday period effectively becomes longer for students.