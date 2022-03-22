Istanbul dams about to overflow

ISTANBUL

Recent snowfall has been good news for Turkey’s most crowded metropolis of Istanbul, as the province was troubled by drought fears last year, but now some concerns have arisen regarding high water levels in dams.

Raif Mermutlu, the general director of the Istanbul Water and Sewerage Administration (İSKİ), warned the public after the water level in the dams increased to a record level, even reaching a point of overflow.

Noting that the water level in five dams that supply water to Istanbul is quite high, Mermutlu said there might be a risk of flooding if precipitation continues and warned people to stay away from the stream beds.

Speaking to reporters on the water intake structure of the Terkos Dam, the official said: “We have about 90 centimeters of empty volume left in this dam. If it is filled with another 90 centimeters, it will begin to overflow.”

The official also noted that Istanbul would not experience any water shortages this summer.