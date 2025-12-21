Gaza should be governed by Gazans, Fidan tells Miami talks

Gaza should be governed by Gazans, Fidan tells Miami talks

WASHINGTON
Gaza should be governed by Gazans, Fidan tells Miami talks

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said one of the most critical issues in efforts to end the war between Israel and Hamas is ensuring that Gaza is governed by Palestinians, following talks with other mediators in the United States.

Fidan said the issue was discussed during a meeting in Miami with top officials from Qatar and Egypt, along with Steve Witkoff, U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy. The meeting reviewed the first phase of a ceasefire that came into effect on Oct. 10.

“It is important that the four mediating countries, Türkiye, the U.S., Qatar and Egypt, continue high-level consultations on this issue as intensively as possible,” Fidan told Turkish media after the talks on Dec. 17.

Fidan described the agreements reached at the meeting as “promising,” outlining what he called Türkiye's three red lines regarding Gaza’s future.

“As Türkiye, we stated that three parameters are important for us in all work to be done regarding Gaza. The first is that Gaza should be governed by Gazans, the second is that Gaza should not be divided in any way as territory and the third is that everything done in Gaza should be done for Gazans,” he said.

“We conveyed our general political strategic framework that, as long as these three red lines are observed, other issues can be discussed within a technical platform," he added.

He said the mediators discussed scheduling the transfer of Gaza’s administration to a committee of technocrats, as part of broader efforts to stabilize the enclave.

Fidan also warned that ceasefire violations were threatening the peace plan, placing particular blame on Israel.

“The ongoing violations by Israel are making the process incredibly difficult,” he said.

“What we see is that all parties are in agreement on this issue, and we have had various discussions on how to prevent this,” he added.

The minister said humanitarian aid and shelter for Palestinians in Gaza were also discussed, particularly as winter weather worsens conditions in the territory. He noted that Türkiye's experience responding to the devastating earthquakes in February 2023 could be applied in Gaza.

The Miami meeting came amid continuing strains on the agreement. Gaza's civil defense said six people were killed on Dec. 19 in Israeli shelling of a shelter, bringing to 400 the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire since the deal took effect.

Israel has also repeatedly accused Hamas of violating the truce, with the military reporting three of their soldiers killed in the territory since October.

A statement after the talks cited progress yielded in the first stage of the peace agreement, including expanded humanitarian assistance, return of hostage bodies, partial force withdrawals and a reduction in hostilities.

Meanwhile, Türkiye's intelligence chief İbrahim Kalın met with a Hamas delegation in Istanbul led by Khalil al-Hayya, the head of the group’s negotiation team.

According to Türkiye's state-run Anadolu Agency, the Hamas delegation briefed Kalın on Israeli violations of the ceasefire, and the two sides evaluated steps to prevent further breaches.

The report said consultations also focused on conditions required to move to the second phase of the peace plan and measures to resolve outstanding issues.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Denmark warns US to respect borders as Trump names Greenland envoy

Denmark warns US to respect borders as Trump names Greenland envoy
LATEST NEWS

  1. Denmark warns US to respect borders as Trump names Greenland envoy

    Denmark warns US to respect borders as Trump names Greenland envoy

  2. El Salvador gives gang members hundreds-years-long sentences

    El Salvador gives gang members hundreds-years-long sentences

  3. Jailed Malaysian ex-PM Najib loses bid for house arrest

    Jailed Malaysian ex-PM Najib loses bid for house arrest

  4. Turkish high-level delegation visits Damascus for talks

    Turkish high-level delegation visits Damascus for talks

  5. Over 50 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 11 months

    Over 50 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 11 months
Recommended
Turkish high-level delegation visits Damascus for talks

Turkish high-level delegation visits Damascus for talks
Runners race through Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar on year’s longest night

Runners race through Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar on year’s longest night
Some companies found adding food dye to tea

Some companies found adding food dye to tea
Sufi leader slams exploitation of sacred whirling ritual for entertainment

Sufi leader slams exploitation of sacred whirling ritual for entertainment
Türkiye to introduce official federation logo for licensed Pilates studios

Türkiye to introduce official federation logo for licensed Pilates studios
Ancient tree once set for firewood becomes museum exhibit

Ancient tree once set for firewood becomes museum exhibit
Türkiye says Israeli violations complicate Gaza peace efforts

Türkiye says Israeli violations complicate Gaza peace efforts
WORLD Denmark warns US to respect borders as Trump names Greenland envoy

Denmark warns US to respect borders as Trump names Greenland envoy

Denmark warned the United States Monday to respect its sovereignty after President Donald Trump appointed a special envoy to Greenland, the Danish autonomous territory Trump has threatened to annex.
ECONOMY Over 50 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 11 months

Over 50 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 11 months

Türkiye welcomed 50.06 million foreign tourists between January and November, according to data released by the Culture and Tourism Ministry on Dec. 22.  Türkiye welcomed 50.06 million foreign tourists between January and November, according to data released by the Culture and Tourism Ministry on Dec. 22.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿