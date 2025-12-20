Türkiye ranks 11th in global defense exports: Erdoğan

ISTANBUL

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated on Saturday that Türkiye has become the 11th largest country in defense industry exports worldwide, highlighting ongoing projects and vowing more advancements ahead.

Speaking at a ceremony in Istanbul, Erdoğan said that there will be more good news as Türkiye's investments are "not to prepare for war, but to protect peace, independence, and the future."

"We are witnessing a very proud moment today. I wholeheartedly congratulate those who have brought us this pride. Today, we once again see how right we were to trust our shipyards."

He recalled the September 2018 contract to build four MİLGEM ships for Pakistan's Navy.

"We delivered the first ship, PNS Babür, to Pakistan on May 24, 2024. Today, we are delivering PNS Hayber, which has successfully completed all tests and trials."

Erdoğan detailed other platforms inducted.

"Among them is our TCG Hızır Reis submarine, which will be the national guardian of silent depths with its air-independent propulsion system and advanced technology capabilities."

He also mentioned the new-type landing ship Ç-159, capable of operations in military and humanitarian actions in stormy seas.

Another highlight was the ULAQ armed unmanned sea vehicle.

"ULAQ, a symbol of digital transformation and AI-based autonomous systems at sea, sets the standards for future battlefields," Erdoğan said.

Erdoğan stressed the need for a holistic defense strategy.

"It is a fact that success in defense can only be achieved with a comprehensive strategy. You cannot be a deterrent on land without being strong in the sea, or in the sea without being effective in the air."

"Praise be to God, we are showing a very strong presence in all these areas. We are increasing our capacity day by day, continuously developing our capabilities, and producing our own technology ourselves," he said.

On exports, Erdoğan said that in the last 11 months, Türkiye's defense and aviation exports have increased by 30 percent compared to the same period last year, reaching $7.445 billion.

Reiterating Türkiye's stance, Erdoğan said, "We do not want tension with any country. We do not want crisis, conflict, or confrontation. We wish nothing but peace and stability for our neighbors. As Türkiye, we are a country that everyone can feel safe with, trust, and lean on in their most difficult times."

"However, we are a country that does not and will not allow our rights and laws to be violated," he added.

Erdoğan promised further initiatives.

"We will commission projects one by one to increase our deterrence on land, at sea, in the air, and of course in cyberspace."

"All these investments we have made today are not to prepare for war, but to protect peace, independence, and the future," he concluded.