Turkish commercial EV sector gains global momentum

ANTALYA

Türkiye is rapidly establishing itself as a powerhouse in the global electric commercial vehicle industry, particularly in the production of buses, midibuses and minibuses.

Haluk Sayar, the president of the Eurasia E-Mobility Association, emphasized that the country has gained a significant competitive edge in this sector.

Highlighting Türkiye’s growing role in electric mobility, Sayar pointed to the success of the nation’s first domestically produced electric car, Togg, which has already begun sales abroad.

“But it’s not just TOGG as other manufacturers in Türkiye are also shifting toward electric vehicle production,” he noted.

Sayar underscored that manufacturers with factories in Türkiye are preparing to launch electric models soon, adding: “Türkiye’s position in bus, midibus and minibus production is excellent. You can already see Turkish-made electric buses and minibuses not only in Europe but also in the United States and Asia. Türkiye has secured a remarkable advantage in electric commercial vehicle manufacturing. We are very ambitious in this field.”

According to Sayar, Türkiye currently ranks fourth worldwide in bus, midibus and minibus exports. Between Jan. 1 and Nov. 30, exports in this category reached approximately $2.99 billion — an increase of 30 percent compared to the same period last year.

“Importantly, this figure includes electric models, whose share is steadily rising,” he noted.

The global electric bus market is also expanding at an extraordinary pace, he said, adding that valued at $35 billion in 2021, it is projected to soar to $440 billion by 2031.

Sayar stressed that Türkiye, with its infrastructure and cost advantages, is well-positioned to continue driving export-led growth in this booming industry.