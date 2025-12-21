TV series spark global interest in learning Turkish

ISTANBUL
A staggering 800 million people worldwide tune into Turkish television dramas every day, according to industry data, fueling a global surge in interest toward the Turkish language and culture.

Broadcast in more than 170 countries from Latin America and the Middle East to the Balkans and Asia, Turkish TV series and films have built massive international audiences.

Their popularity has not only boosted Türkiye’s cultural reach but has also increased demand for learning Turkish.

Responding to this demand, Anadolu University launched an online Turkish language and culture program under its open education faculty.

In its first year alone, the program enrolled more than 3,500 students from 123 countries, ranging from Sweden and Japan to Somalia, Chile, Taiwan and Mauritania.

The distance-learning program goes beyond basic language instruction.

Alongside grammar and vocabulary, students study Turkish history, art, social life and cultural values within an academic framework, allowing learners to better understand Türkiye while building linguistic skills.

Anadolu University Rector Professor Yusuf Adıgüzel said Turkish should be seen not only as a means of communication but also as a carrier of culture and history.

“Through our language, we are sharing our culture and our story with the world,” he said. “Despite being a new program, interest has been strong.”

Türkiye has become one of the world’s leading exporters of television drama, producing around 50 series each year.

Last year, the country exported more than 300 domestic productions, generating over $500 million in revenue.

The global success of these shows has also fueled tourism, with international fans visiting filming locations across the country.

Audience preferences vary significantly across borders.

According to data from major distributor Kanal D, “Pearl Drops” captivates viewers in Lithuania, while “Time Goes By” maintains a strong viewership in Kazakhstan and “Love And Hope” continues to perform exceptionally well in Georgia.

 

