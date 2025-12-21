Intel chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalın on Saturday met with a delegation from the Palestinian group Hamas in Istanbul to discuss the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

Khalil al-Hayya, a member of Hamas' Political Bureau and head of the negotiation team, led the delegation.

During the meeting, the Hamas delegation said it is complying with the ceasefire terms and provided information on Israeli violations.

The talks also focused on guarantor country Türkiye’s intensive efforts to ensure the implementation of the ceasefire in Gaza and steps to prevent Israel’s violations.

The two sides discussed the conditions needed to move to the second phase of the Gaza Peace Plan and ways to address existing challenges.

The meeting included a briefing on Türkiye’s humanitarian aid to Gaza and discussions on ongoing efforts with regional countries and international organizations to ensure the entry of more aid, particularly tents.

Both delegations reaffirmed their commitment to Palestinian national reconciliation and the goal of establishing an independent Palestinian state.

Palestinians have accused Israel of repeatedly violating the ceasefire deal signed on Oct. 10 that halted a two-year war that has killed nearly 70,700 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,000 others since October 2023.

According to the Health Ministry, at least 395 Palestinians have been killed and 1,088 others wounded in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire.