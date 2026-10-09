Istanbul air pollution linked to more hospital visits

Istanbul air pollution linked to more hospital visits

ISTANBUL
Istanbul air pollution linked to more hospital visits

A haze hangs over Istanbul, as pollution affects older people. (AA Photo)

A study linked air pollution to more hospital visits in Istanbul, particularly among people over 65, after examining 3.94 million visits for asthma, acute bronchitis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Istanbul Technical University’s Eurasia Institute of Earth Sciences lecturer Dr. Özkan Çapraz analyzed hospital visits between 2013 and 2017. The research identified particulate matter smaller than 2.5 micrometers (PM2.5), nitrogen dioxide and particulate matter smaller than 10 micrometers (PM10) as pollutants significantly associated with the diseases.

The study assessed children, adults and people over 65 separately, with older people among the most sensitive groups. Levels of particulate matter and nitrogen oxides were highest in winter, followed by autumn and spring, while exceedance episodes declined in summer.

“Hospital visits increased when air pollution was high,” Çapraz told Anadolu Agency.
Human-induced emissions from vehicle exhaust and heating were more strongly linked to health problems than natural sources, Çapraz said. Nitrogen dioxide and fine particles from vehicle exhaust were associated with asthma, COPD and acute bronchitis.

The effects of pollution could appear several days later rather than on the same day, he said. Fine particles can reach deep into the lungs and trigger asthma and COPD, while areas with heavy traffic and household or industrial pollution face greater risks.

Ground-level ozone can irritate the respiratory tract, posing risks to children, older people, asthma patients and those active outdoors. Çapraz said sensitive groups should limit outdoor activity on polluted days.

He recommended hybrid or electric vehicles and natural gas instead of coal or wood for heating, and said industrial areas should be located outside cities.

Earlier research on Saharan dust found no major same-day effect on emergency asthma or COPD visits but a modest increase in acute bronchitis visits.

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