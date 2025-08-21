Erdoğan rejects Israeli plan to place Gaza Strip under military control

Erdoğan rejects Israeli plan to place Gaza Strip under military control

ANKARA
Erdoğan rejects Israeli plan to place Gaza Strip under military control

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan described the Netanyahu government's plan to impose full Israeli military control over the Gaza Strip as unacceptable during a phone conversation with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof on Wednesday.

The leaders discussed Türkiye-Netherlands relations, along with regional and global issues, according to a post by the Communications Directorate on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Erdoğan expressed satisfaction with the strengthening partnership between Türkiye and the Netherlands, stating that both countries will continue to take steps to enhance cooperation, particularly in the defense industry.

He also affirmed Türkiye's commitment to achieving a just and lasting peace to end the Ukraine-Russia war, noting that as host of the Istanbul Process, Türkiye will persist in its efforts.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US applications for jobless benefits rise last week, but layoffs remain historically low

US applications for jobless benefits rise last week, but layoffs remain historically low
LATEST NEWS

  1. US applications for jobless benefits rise last week, but layoffs remain historically low

    US applications for jobless benefits rise last week, but layoffs remain historically low

  2. Türkiye’s international reserves hit all-time high of $176.5 bln

    Türkiye’s international reserves hit all-time high of $176.5 bln

  3. Erdoğan, Macron discuss Ukraine peace efforts

    Erdoğan, Macron discuss Ukraine peace efforts

  4. Turkish ports seek assurances ships not linked to Israel

    Turkish ports seek assurances ships not linked to Israel

  5. ISIL exploits instability in several regions, UN experts warns

    ISIL exploits instability in several regions, UN experts warns
Recommended
Erdoğan, Macron discuss Ukraine peace efforts

Erdoğan, Macron discuss Ukraine peace efforts
Turkish ports seek assurances ships not linked to Israel

Turkish ports seek assurances ships not linked to Israel
Ankara, Damascus launch works for training new Syrian army

Ankara, Damascus launch works for training new Syrian army
Türkiye launches passport-based border crossings into Syria

Türkiye launches passport-based border crossings into Syria
Japan seeks defense cooperation with Türkiye during rare visit

Japan seeks defense cooperation with Türkiye during rare visit
NATO to hold 2026 summit at Beştepe on July 7-8

NATO to hold 2026 summit at Beştepe on July 7-8
WORLD ISIL exploits instability in several regions, UN experts warns

ISIL exploits instability in several regions, UN experts warns

The ISIL terrorist organization is exploiting instability in Africa and Syria and remains a significant threat in Afghanistan, Central Asia and Europe, U.N. counterterrorism experts have said.
ECONOMY US applications for jobless benefits rise last week, but layoffs remain historically low

US applications for jobless benefits rise last week, but layoffs remain historically low

More Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, but U.S. layoffs remain in the same historically healthy range of the past few years.
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿