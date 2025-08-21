Erdoğan rejects Israeli plan to place Gaza Strip under military control

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan described the Netanyahu government's plan to impose full Israeli military control over the Gaza Strip as unacceptable during a phone conversation with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof on Wednesday.

The leaders discussed Türkiye-Netherlands relations, along with regional and global issues, according to a post by the Communications Directorate on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Erdoğan expressed satisfaction with the strengthening partnership between Türkiye and the Netherlands, stating that both countries will continue to take steps to enhance cooperation, particularly in the defense industry.

He also affirmed Türkiye's commitment to achieving a just and lasting peace to end the Ukraine-Russia war, noting that as host of the Istanbul Process, Türkiye will persist in its efforts.