Iraq's Foreign Ministry summons Turkish envoy

  • May 04 2021 08:59:00

Iraq's Foreign Ministry summons Turkish envoy

ANKARA
Iraqs Foreign Ministry summons Turkish envoy

Iraq on May 3 summoned the top Turkish diplomat in Baghdad to protest the Turkish defense minister’s weekend visit to a military base in northern Iraq.

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it handed the Turkish charge d'affaires a protest note over Hulusi Akar's visit to a Turkish base in northern Iraq.

According to the statement, the ministry told the top Turkish Embassy official that Baghdad "categorically rejects the continuing violations of Iraqi sovereignty ... by the Turkish military forces.”

On Saturday, Akar visited a Turkish Armed Forces military base in northern Iraq accompanied by Chief of the General Staff Gen. Yaşar Güler and Turkish Land Forces Commander Umit Dundar to supervise the Turkish Claw-Lightning
and Claw-Thunderbolt military operations against the PKK terrorist group.

Turkey has said that its cross-border operations and bases are not a violation of Iraqi sovereignty but an effort to eradicate a regional terrorist threat. Turkey has stressed its respect for Iraqi sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU- has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

ambassador, Diplomacy,

WORLD Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce after 27 years

Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce after 27 years
MOST POPULAR

  1. Curfew violations continue amid full lockdown

    Curfew violations continue amid full lockdown

  2. Number of people going to hospital for COVID-19 down, says health minister

    Number of people going to hospital for COVID-19 down, says health minister

  3. Minister favors ‘controlled’ opening after full lockdown

    Minister favors ‘controlled’ opening after full lockdown

  4. Turkey to drop PCR test obligation from 16 countries

    Turkey to drop PCR test obligation from 16 countries

  5. Media watchdog’s request stirs debate

    Media watchdog’s request stirs debate
Recommended
Turkey values Libya’s sovereignty, political unity: FM

Turkey values Libya’s sovereignty, political unity: FM

Turkey’s new ambassador to the UAE takes office

Turkey’s new ambassador to the UAE takes office
Turkey assists Libya rescue 123 migrants

Turkey assists Libya rescue 123 migrants
Turkey voices support for Kyrgyz-Tajik truce

Turkey voices support for Kyrgyz-Tajik truce
Turkey welcomes Somali decision to hold elections

Turkey welcomes Somali decision to hold elections
Biden made genocide remarks for two reasons: Turkish VP

Biden made 'genocide' remarks for two reasons: Turkish VP
WORLD Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce after 27 years

Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce after 27 years

Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his wife and fellow philanthropist Melinda announced on May 3 they are divorcing after a 27-year marriage.
ECONOMY Turkish economy resilient, dynamic: EBRD head

Turkish economy resilient, dynamic: EBRD head

With its broad and strong consumer base and dynamic private sector, the Turkish economy has been resilient, says EBRD President Renaud-Basso
SPORTS Fenerbahçe secure home win to stay in league title race

Fenerbahçe secure home win to stay in league title race

Fenerbahçe firmly cemented their status in the Turkish Süper Lig's title race with a comfortable 3-1 victory on May 3 against Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor at home. 