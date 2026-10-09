Iraq rejects Syrian request over suspected ISIL detainees

Iraq rejects Syrian request over suspected ISIL detainees

BAGHDAD
Iraq rejects Syrian request over suspected ISIL detainees

Iraqi security forces lead suspect ISIL militants for questionings, after they were transferred from Syria to Iraq, at Al-Karkh Central Prison in Baghdad, Iraq, on Feb. 12, 2026. (AP File Photo)

Iraq has rejected Syria’s request to repatriate thousands of suspected ISIL members transferred from Syrian detention centers to Iraqi custody earlier this year, a senior Iraqi security official has said.

Iraqi National Security Advisor Qasim al-Aboudi said on Oct. 7 that a meeting had been held recently between Syria, Iraq and the United States to discuss the fate of the prisoners.

Al-Aboudi said Syria had requested that the approximately 4,000 Syrian prisoners be handed over to be tried in Syria, but Iraq refused. Iraq has determined that about 400 Syrian detainees were not ISIL members and can be released, he told The Associated Press. About 50 have already been repatriated. Hundreds of the Syrians still detained in Iraq are believed to be high-ranking members of the extremist group.

“Iraq is conducting investigations, and anyone proved to have committed crimes in Iraq will be tried under Iraqi law,” he said.

Some prisoners could later be transferred to their home countries to complete their sentences, he said.

Syria did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

More than 5,700 prisoners with alleged ISIL ties — including some 4,000 Syrians — were transferred from northeast Syria to Iraq after fighting broke out in January between Syrian government forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which had long guarded the detention centers where they were held.

Some ISIL-linked prisoners managed to flee during the chaos of the clashes, and there were fears that a larger-scale escape would take place. While the group lost control of the territory it once seized in Iraq and Syria years ago, its cells still periodically carry out attacks in both countries.

The discussions come as the United States has ended a 12-year mission to fight ISIL in Iraq, with the last U.S. troops withdrawing from the country last month.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan warns of ‘tech oligarchs’ targeting young people

Erdoğan warns of ‘tech oligarchs’ targeting young people
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan warns of ‘tech oligarchs’ targeting young people

    Erdoğan warns of ‘tech oligarchs’ targeting young people

  2. AKP condemns deadly attacks on Saudi airports

    AKP condemns deadly attacks on Saudi airports

  3. Gaza ceasefire marks one year with key pledges unmet

    Gaza ceasefire marks one year with key pledges unmet

  4. Powerful 7.7 quake hits Panama, damages buildings

    Powerful 7.7 quake hits Panama, damages buildings

  5. Cuneiform tablets from Hittite King unearthed

    Cuneiform tablets from Hittite King unearthed
Recommended
Gaza ceasefire marks one year with key pledges unmet

Gaza ceasefire marks one year with key pledges unmet
Powerful 7.7 quake hits Panama, damages buildings

Powerful 7.7 quake hits Panama, damages buildings
US eases Russian diesel sanctions after Trump-Putin deal

US eases Russian diesel sanctions after Trump-Putin deal
Rıfat Atun becomes Harvard’s first Turkish dean

Rıfat Atun becomes Harvard’s first Turkish dean
Third-place candidate backs Bolsonaro

Third-place candidate backs Bolsonaro
Chaotic scenes as police, youths face off at Brussels protest

Chaotic scenes as police, youths face off at Brussels protest
WORLD Gaza ceasefire marks one year with key pledges unmet

Gaza ceasefire marks one year with key pledges unmet

One year after a U.S.-brokered ceasefire took effect in Gaza, Israeli strikes continue, much of the territory remains under Israeli military control and plans for disarmament and reconstruction have made little progress.

ECONOMY Fund bill sets out repayment terms for affected investors

Fund bill sets out repayment terms for affected investors

About 350,000 investors in funds under liquidation could recover their net principal through advance payments of up to 1 million Turkish Liras under a bill before parliament, ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) parliamentary group leader Abdullah Güler said.
SPORTS TFF sacks Montella as five board members resign

TFF sacks Montella as five board members resign

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) dismissed national team coach Vincenzo Montella on Oct. 9 and announced that its board would remain in office until the next regular election.
﻿