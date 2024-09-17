Iranian president to visit Türkiye ‘soon,’ hailing ties

TEHRAN
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has announced that he will pay a visit to Türkiye “soon” and extend an invitation to Turkish politicians, praising the relationship between Ankara and Tehran.

"Türkiye is our friend and brother. Beyond mere neighborhood, we share familial bonds,” Pezeshkian said during his first press conference since he took office in July. Pezeshkian replaced the ultraconservative Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash in May.

Emphasizing the shared beliefs and cultures on both sides of the border, the Iranian leader underscored the necessity of further strengthening the Tehran-Ankara relationship.

"I will certainly visit Türkiye and we will invite Turkish officials, academics and investors to Iran. We hold great hope for relations with Türkiye and other Islamic nations."

Pezeshkian reaffirmed the commitment to continue the previous administration's policy of prioritizing amicable relations with neighboring countries.

In response to a question about plans to achieve the $30 billion foreign trade volume target between Türkiye and Iran, Pezeshkian highlighted the importance of joint investments.

"It is our aspiration to foster joint ventures not only within Türkiye and Iran but also in Pakistan, Afghanistan and other regional countries. We envision creating a route that allows seamless travel from Türkiye to Iran, and from Iran to Turkmenistan, Pakistan and Afghanistan."

Pezeshkian, 69, was sworn in on July 31, in the presence of top-ranking government officials and dignitaries from at least 70 countries.

Last week, he visited Iraq on his first foreign trip as president.

