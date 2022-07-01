Iranian hitmen planned ‘two-stage attack’ on Israelis

  • July 01 2022 07:00:00

Iranian hitmen planned ‘two-stage attack’ on Israelis

ISTANBUL
Iranian hitmen planned ‘two-stage attack’ on Israelis

Members of an Iranian team, caught on June 17 in Istanbul, were going to implement a two-stage plan to attack and kidnap Israeli diplomats and tourists, the daily Milliyet has reported.

According to a report by the daily on June 30, the Iranian hitmen, at first, were going to eye an attack on a former Israeli consulate Yosef L.S. and his wife. The group was then going to attack a group of Israeli tourists in [the district of] Beyoğlu.

The five hitmen were planning successive damage to Israel on two different occasions, the daily hinted.

Two weeks ago, Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MİT) busted the Iranian intelligence service SAVAMA and caught five hitmen and five guides helping them.

It was stated that members of the intelligence service were undercover as students and the Revolutionary Guards as businesspeople and tourists for the attack which was caught in the planning stage.

Five suspects were transferred to court on June 29 after interrogations that lasted a fortnight and four of them were arrested on charges of “political and military espionage.”

The other was freed by judicial control decision.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid had urged citizens in Türkiye to leave “as soon as possible” over threats that Iranian operatives are actively planning to kill or abduct Israelis in Istanbul.

The stark warning had come amid the latest surge in tensions between bitter rivals Iran and Israel, with Tehran blaming the Jewish state for a series of attacks on its nuclear and military infrastructure in Iran and also inside Syria.

The killing of Colonel Sayyad Khodai is the most high-profile murder inside Iran since the November 2020 killing of top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Diplomacy, hitman,

TÜRKIYE Deal with Nordic states just a beginning: Erdoğan

Deal with Nordic states just a beginning: Erdoğan
MOST POPULAR

  1. Speed limits on highways increase

    Speed limits on highways increase

  2. Trilateral NATO deal a diplomatic victory for Türkiye: Erdoğan

    Trilateral NATO deal a diplomatic victory for Türkiye: Erdoğan

  3. Iranian hitmen planned ‘two-stage attack’ on Israelis

    Iranian hitmen planned ‘two-stage attack’ on Israelis

  4. No disciplinary penalty to influencer lawyer: Istanbul bar

    No disciplinary penalty to influencer lawyer: Istanbul bar

  5. NATO vows to guard ’every inch of territory’ as Russia fumes

    NATO vows to guard ’every inch of territory’ as Russia fumes
Recommended
Expanding NATO squares up to Russia as Putin slams ’imperial’ alliance

Expanding NATO squares up to Russia as Putin slams ’imperial’ alliance
Biden says US ’should sell’ F-16s to Türkiye

Biden says US ’should sell’ F-16s to Türkiye
Greece wants to make Cyprus its 13th island: Tatar

Greece wants to make Cyprus its 13th island: Tatar
Israel lowers Türkiye travel warning after ’attacks thwarted’

Israel lowers Türkiye travel warning after ’attacks thwarted’
Sweden, Finland commit to back Türkiye’s anti-terror fight

Sweden, Finland commit to back Türkiye’s anti-terror fight
Türkiye, Armenia to hold 4th meeting for normalization bid

Türkiye, Armenia to hold 4th meeting for normalization bid
WORLD As Israel heads back to elections, Lapid stakes out vision

As Israel heads back to elections, Lapid stakes out vision

Israel’s parliament voted Thursday to dissolve itself, triggering the country’s fifth election in just over three years and thrusting veteran politician Yair Lapid into the role of interim prime minister as he tries to persuade a deeply polarized nation to embrace his centrist vision.

ECONOMY New law aims to tackle monopolization in e-trade

New law aims to tackle monopolization in e-trade

In order for e-trade to grow in a healthy way, activities that disrupt or limit competition will be prevented, a multi-player structure will be established, according to a bill submitted to parliament by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).
SPORTS Türkiye favorite pick for Euro 2032: UEFA president

Türkiye favorite pick for Euro 2032: UEFA president

Türkiye is the favorite candidate to host Euro 2032 tournament, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has said while talking about Italy’s candidacy.