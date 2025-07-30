Helicopter-backed police operation sweeps Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Police in Istanbul have carried out a large-scale “Huzur Istanbul” (Peace Istanbul) operation across both European and Asian sides of the city, backed by helicopters, police dogs and marine units.

Coordinated by the Istanbul Police Department, the operation was conducted in two stages. Between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., 1,350 officers set up checkpoints at 212 locations, inspecting vehicles, checking driver and passenger IDs and conducting searches. A police helicopter and five boats the Marine Police Unit supported the effort.

From 10 p.m. to midnight, 1,320 officers carried out inspections in public venues. In total, 343,414 people were checked, resulting in the detention of 833 suspects, including 380 wanted for various crimes.

Police seized 25 unlicensed pistols, five rifles, eight blank-firing guns, 70 bullets, 1.8 kilograms of narcotics, 105 drug pills and cash believed to be drug proceeds.

Additionally, 233 businesses were inspected, with administrative action taken against one. Traffic teams checked 42,651 vehicles and 2,936 motorcycles, issuing penalties to 2,072 vehicles and 13 drivers.

Authorities also impounded four vehicles as a result of their inspections.

One driver was fined 2,167 Turkish Liras ($53) for illegal window tint. Police also confiscated 2,650 packs of smuggled cigarettes and 25.5 kilograms of illicit tobacco.