Uludağ women turn boil pine cones into prized ‘pekmez’

BURSA

On Uludağ's pine-clad southern slopes in the northwestern city of Bursa, women are turning cones gathered from nearby forests into "pekmez" — a rich, savory molasses produced by boiling down the concentrated juices of fruit — generating new household income through a pioneering government initiative.

In Kocakovacık, a hamlet in Bursa’s Keles district, 23 women have come together under a project run by the forestry authority’s village relations department.

The program aims to support forest villagers in enhancing their livelihood through income diversification and the reinforcement of local economies.

As part of the project, the women received 1.61 million Turkish Liras (around $37,600) to purchase equipment for production.

Twenty percent of the funding was provided as a grant, with the remainder offered as interest-free loans to be repaid over three years.

Their husbands collect pine cones from surrounding forests, which the women then wash, boil, strain and process into molasses in large cauldrons.

The finished product is sold at local village markets in nearby towns and through online platforms.

Bursa Forestry Director Erdal Şahan said the province supported 16 rural development projects in 2025 with total funding exceeding 100 million liras ($2.3 million).

One of the producers, Kadriye Bulanık, said the group only began production this year and is still operating on a small scale.

“We boil the pine cones one day, strain them the next, then add sugar and boil again before bottling,” she said.

So far, the women have produced about 150 to 200 jars and plan to increase output over time.

Village headman Mustafa Ferik said production follows measured ratios for sugar and boiling time, ensuring the product is safe for consumption.