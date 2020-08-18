Haiti has Turkey's full support against COVID-19: FM Çavuşoğlu

  • August 18 2020 09:22:22

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
The Turkish foreign minister on Aug. 17 said Haiti has the full support of Turkey in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Speaking at a joint news conference with his Haitian counterpart Claude Joseph in Port-au-Prince, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu noted that Turkey sent coronavirus-related medical supplies to Haiti.

"If Haiti needs more assistance and support from Turkey in its fight against the COVID-19, it has Turkey’s full support," Çavuşoğlu added.

He said Turkey wishes to boost cooperation with Haiti in all possible areas, such as energy and construction

"To strengthen the legal basis of our bilateral cooperation, today I am happy to sign seven important agreements, including an economic cooperation agreement which will establish a joint economic commission between Haiti and Turkey," Çavuşoğlu added.

Memorandums of understanding on disaster management and technical cooperation are also among the agreements that were signed by two ministers.

Çavuşoğlu said a cultural cooperation agreement between Turkey and Haiti will increase people-to-people contact.

"Haiti faced many disasters in the past, and each time Turkey extended its assistance to Haiti and Haitian people," Çavuşoğlu said, adding that Turkey is always in solidarity with Haitian people.

