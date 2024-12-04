Germany says Türkiye has 'central role' in addressing crisis in Syria

BRUSSELS

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in Brussels to discuss critical developments in Syria, Gaza, and Ukraine.

The talks took place on the sidelines of the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Germany’s Foreign Ministry, in a post on X, described Türkiye as a “key player in the region” and stressed its “central role” in addressing the Syrian crisis. The statement also underlined the importance of prioritizing the protection of civilians and minorities in the conflict-stricken region.

Within Syria, anti-regime forces gained significant ground, taking control of most of Aleppo and Idlib provinces. Advancements toward Hama have continued, while the Syrian National Army recently cleared Tal Rifaat of PKK/YPG terrorists.

Civilians have begun returning to areas liberated after eight years of occupation.

Meanwhile, Russian and Syrian government airstrikes have continued targeting opposition forces. Iran, for its part, has expressed readiness to send troops into Syria if requested by Damascus, stated Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Arakchi.

Germany reaffirmed Türkiye’s crucial role in resolving the Syrian conflict while also addressing broader geopolitical tensions. Baerbock emphasized NATO's importance during uncertain times, particularly regarding the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which has shown no clear path to resolution.

“NATO serves as a critical security anchor during these stormy times,” Baerbock noted. Highlighting Germany’s contributions, she said the country is bolstering NATO’s eastern flank with its brigade in Lithuania, Eurofighter jets, and additional naval assets in the Baltic Sea.

Fidan also participated in the North Atlantic Council Foreign Ministers Working Session during the two-day NATO meeting held in Brussels on Dec. 3-4.

The diplomatic discussions occurred against a backdrop of intensifying clashes in Syria, with anti-regime groups making significant advances in Aleppo between Nov. 27 and Nov. 30, seizing most of the province’s central areas.