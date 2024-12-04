Germany says Türkiye has 'central role' in addressing crisis in Syria

Germany says Türkiye has 'central role' in addressing crisis in Syria

BRUSSELS
Germany says Türkiye has central role in addressing crisis in Syria

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in Brussels to discuss critical developments in Syria, Gaza, and Ukraine.

The talks took place on the sidelines of the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Germany’s Foreign Ministry, in a post on X, described Türkiye as a “key player in the region” and stressed its “central role” in addressing the Syrian crisis. The statement also underlined the importance of prioritizing the protection of civilians and minorities in the conflict-stricken region.

Within Syria, anti-regime forces gained significant ground, taking control of most of Aleppo and Idlib provinces. Advancements toward Hama have continued, while the Syrian National Army recently cleared Tal Rifaat of PKK/YPG terrorists.

Civilians have begun returning to areas liberated after eight years of occupation.

Meanwhile, Russian and Syrian government airstrikes have continued targeting opposition forces. Iran, for its part, has expressed readiness to send troops into Syria if requested by Damascus, stated Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Arakchi.

Germany reaffirmed Türkiye’s crucial role in resolving the Syrian conflict while also addressing broader geopolitical tensions. Baerbock emphasized NATO's importance during uncertain times, particularly regarding the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which has shown no clear path to resolution.

“NATO serves as a critical security anchor during these stormy times,” Baerbock noted. Highlighting Germany’s contributions, she said the country is bolstering NATO’s eastern flank with its brigade in Lithuania, Eurofighter jets, and additional naval assets in the Baltic Sea.

Fidan also participated in the North Atlantic Council Foreign Ministers Working Session during the two-day NATO meeting held in Brussels on Dec. 3-4.

The diplomatic discussions occurred against a backdrop of intensifying clashes in Syria, with anti-regime groups making significant advances in Aleppo between Nov. 27 and Nov. 30, seizing most of the province’s central areas.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye supports Syrias territorial integrity, says top security council

Türkiye supports Syria's territorial integrity, says top security council
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye supports Syria's territorial integrity, says top security council

    Türkiye supports Syria's territorial integrity, says top security council

  2. Anita Taylor’s solo exhibition ‘Moonraker’ opens at Vision Art Platform

    Anita Taylor’s solo exhibition ‘Moonraker’ opens at Vision Art Platform

  3. Erdoğan, UN chief discuss regional issues on phone

    Erdoğan, UN chief discuss regional issues on phone

  4. Japanese royal couple begins Istanbul trip, visits Hagia Sophia

    Japanese royal couple begins Istanbul trip, visits Hagia Sophia

  5. CHP leader pushes for 30,000 lira minimum wage

    CHP leader pushes for 30,000 lira minimum wage
Recommended
Turkish top diplomat attends OSCE summit amid growing conflicts

Turkish top diplomat attends OSCE summit amid growing conflicts
Erdoğan hosts Japan’s crown prince to mark 100 years of diplomatic ties

Erdoğan hosts Japan’s crown prince to mark 100 years of diplomatic ties
Fidan discusses Syria with counterparts amid rising conflict

Fidan discusses Syria with counterparts amid rising conflict
Erdoğan urges Assad to engage in real political process

Erdoğan urges Assad to engage in 'real political process'
Japanese royal couple visits Atatürks mausoleum

Japanese royal couple visits Atatürk's mausoleum
Türkiye’s top diplomat discusses Syria at NATO

Türkiye’s top diplomat discusses Syria at NATO
WORLD Regime withdraws as Syrian opposition captures key city of Hama

Regime withdraws as Syrian opposition captures key city of Hama

Syrian anti-regime forces ousted pro-government troops from Hama on Dec. 5, bringing opposition groups a major new victory after a lightning advance across northern Syria and dealing a new blow to President Bashar al-Assad and his Russian and Iranian allies.

ECONOMY Turkish Airlines plans to launch flights to New Zealand

Turkish Airlines plans to launch flights to New Zealand

Shortly after expanding its network to Sydney, Australia, Turkish Airlines has unveiled plans to launch flights to New Zealand.
SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿