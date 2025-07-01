Gaziantep Castle set to reopen in October

GAZİANTEP
Restoration work on Gaziantep Castle, damaged during the Feb. 6, 2023 earthquakes, is nearing completion as officials aim to reopen the site to visitors by October.

A major cultural landmark and tourist attraction in the southeastern province, the historic castle was closed to the public following significant structural damage sustained during the devastating quakes.

In the aftermath, the Provincial Directorate of Surveying and Monuments launched a restoration tender and initiated repair work shortly thereafter. The initial phase involved clearing stones scattered at the base of the fortress due to the tremors, while inscriptions and stone tablets were cataloged and placed in storage at the Zeugma Mosaic Museum for future use.

The fortress, which has been closed for nearly two and a half years, has undergone extensive repairs, including the restoration of damaged bastions, reinforcement of its walls and filling of cracks in the foundation. Work is ongoing on the internal walkways and the stabilization of the outer facade.

Kemal Yenmez, head of the Gaziantep Directorate of Surveying and Monuments, told the state-run Anadolu Agency that restoration efforts began in June following post-earthquake assessments.

“We prioritized the stabilization and repair of the castle’s outer walls,” Yenmez said. “The restoration of the fortification walls is now complete. Georadar scans revealed voids and fractures beneath the structure, which sits on a load-bearing base. We addressed these issues with ground improvement measures and injected reinforcements to strengthen the walls. Walkways are being upgraded, and we’re continuing glacis applications to prevent further shifting of the walls.”

Yenmez noted that the original plan had been to reopen the castle in January, but delays pushed the timeline back. “Work is progressing rapidly now. We expect to finish the restoration by the end of September and open the castle to the public in October. Our goal is to welcome visitors without further postponement. This is great news for Gaziantep,” he said.

