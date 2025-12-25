Protected Van cats give birth to 120 kittens this year

VAN

Van cats kept under protection at the Van Cat Research and Application Center of Van Yüzüncü Yıl University gave birth to 120 kittens this year, university officials have said.

Known for their affectionate nature, silky white fur and distinctive eye colors, Van cats remain the focus of ongoing efforts to protect the breed.

The animals are cared for at the “Cat Villa” on the university campus, where studies aim to increase the number of cats closest to the breed’s original form.

As part of a continued adoption program, the center completed its third breeding period of the year, resulting in the birth of 120 kittens.

Center director Professor Abdullah Kaya told state-run Anadolu Agency that the cats breed in three seasons each year. He said that with the third breeding season, around 120 kittens were born in 2025, 100 of which were assessed as purebred.

“We had set specific targets for 2025 and implemented our program throughout the year accordingly,” Kaya said. “We were able to mate 40 mothers we consider to be original Van cats, and from them we obtained nearly 120 kittens. Of these, 100 were evaluated as original.”

Kaya noted that 15 of the purebred kittens are “odd-eyed,” meaning they have one turquoise and one amber eye — a trait that remains rare.

“The low number of odd-eyed kittens shows that the risk of extinction for this characteristic continues,” he said. “While cats with two amber or two turquoise eyes are in relatively better condition, we maintain strict protection policies for odd-eyed Van cats.”

Kaya said conservation efforts will continue in 2026, adding that the number of kittens increased by 16 percent compared to last year.

“Our goal is for each year’s work on Van cats to be more successful than the previous one, producing higher-quality offspring,” he said. “This year, we limited adoptions and carried out around 60 placements, keeping about 40 cats at the center. As the level of originality increases, we also increase the number we retain.”

Interest in Van cats continues to grow across Türkiye, Kaya added, with animal lovers from around the country contacting the center.

“Our aim is for every household to have a Van cat,” he said. “Each year, we set a goal of placing Van cats with 100 new families, and we strive to reach that target. So far, we have placed cats with at least 600 to 700 families.”

Kaya stressed that protecting the Van cat breed requires collective responsibility. “It is not enough for our center alone to make this effort. Every citizen has a role to play in ensuring that this rare and unique breed can look to the future with confidence,” he said.