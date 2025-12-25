Türkiye’s top 10 archaeological discoveries of 2025

ISTANBUL

Arkeofili, an independent archaeology platform dedicated to promoting public awareness of archaeological heritage, has announced Türkiye’s 10 most important archaeological discoveries of 2025, highlighting finds that range from the Neolithic period to the Ottoman era.

According to Arkeofili, nearly 200 archaeological excavations were carried out across Türkiye in 2025, excluding museum digs. Countless archaeologists and specialists worked both in the field and in laboratories, yielding major insights into the diverse civilizations that once inhabited Anatolia. The selected discoveries reflect not only their scientific importance but also their contribution to understanding social life, belief systems and daily practices in different periods.

Karahantepe: The oldest known three-dimensional narrative

Topping the list is Karahantepe in Şanlıurfa, excavated under the direction of Professor Necmi Karul. Dating to the Pre-Pottery Neolithic period, around 12,000–10,200 years ago, the site yielded a 1.3-meter-tall T-shaped pillar bearing a three-dimensional human face — a first of its kind. Found in a domestic context, the pillar strengthens interpretations that such monumental elements represent human figures.

Another extraordinary find at Karahantepe is a group of stone objects considered the world’s oldest known three-dimensional narrative. Inside a deliberately buried structure, archaeologists uncovered a stone plate, slab and miniature figurines depicting a wild boar, a vulture and a fox, all carefully arranged inside a stone bowl with no base. Each figurine’s head was placed within a separate stone ring, suggesting a symbolic composition possibly linked to ritual practices during the abandonment of the structure.

Çatalhöyük: Genomic insights into social life

A genomic study at the Neolithic site of Çatalhöyük in Konya revealed a community structure that prioritized women and emphasized collective living. DNA from 131 individuals buried in 35 houses was analyzed. Early burials largely involved biological family members, while later periods showed an increase in genetically unrelated individuals interred within the same buildings.

The study also found that genetic ties within houses were traced mainly through women, particularly mothers. Notably, female infants were buried with five times more grave goods than males, offering rare insight into gender roles and social values in early settled societies.

Gordion: A Phrygian royal tomb

At Gordion near Ankara, excavations led by Professor Charles Brian Rose uncovered a remarkably well-preserved Phrygian royal tomb measuring eight meters high and 60 meters in diameter. The wooden burial chamber contained more than 100 artifacts, including large cauldrons, tripods, incense burners and an ornate bronze jug.

Dated to around 750 BCE, the tomb is the earliest known cremation burial at Gordion and is thought to belong to Midas’ father or another member of the royal family.

Körzüt Castle: The sacred city of Haldi

At Körzüt Castle in Van’s Muradiye district, excavations directed by Associate Professor Sabahattin Erdoğan revealed two Urartian cuneiform-inscribed stone blocks found among temple remains. Deciphering the inscriptions revealed the ancient name of the settlement: “Haldi Patari,” meaning “Sacred City of Haldi.” This confirms the site’s dedication to Haldi, the chief deity of the Urartian pantheon.

Küllüoba Höyük: A 5,000-year-old ritual bread

At Küllüoba Höyük in Eskişehir, excavated by Professor Murat Türkteki, archaeologists uncovered a 5,000-year-old loaf of bread buried beneath a doorway threshold. Dating to the Early Bronze Age, analyses showed the bread was leavened, baked and remarkably well preserved.

Composed mainly of emmer wheat with traces of lentils, the loaf appears to have been deliberately broken and partially burned, indicating its role in a ritual connected to the house.

Limyra: The long-lost Temple of Zeus

In Limyra, Antalya’s Finike district, excavations led by Dr. Martin Seyer finally located the long-sought Temple of Zeus. Parts of the structure, including its eastern façade and anta walls, were unearthed. Measuring around 15 meters across the front, the temple dates to the Classical period, while written sources suggest Zeus remained the city’s chief deity through the Hellenistic and Roman eras.

Troy: A rare gold brooch

At Troy, where excavations have continued for more than 160 years under Professor Rüstem Aslan, a rare ring-shaped gold brooch and a jade object dating to the Early Bronze Age were discovered. The brooch, dated to around 2500 BCE, is considered one of the most important finds ever made at the site. Only three such examples are known worldwide, and this is the best preserved.

Aspendos: A marble Hermes statue

At Aspendos in Antalya, excavations directed by Associate Professor Mustafa Bilgin uncovered a marble statue of Hermes from the Roman Imperial period. Including its base, the statue stands 1.65 meters tall and dates to the late second or early third century CE. Additional finds included heads of Aphrodite and Eros, as well as fragments of statues depicting Artemis and Nemesis.

Sayburç: Striking evidence of death rituals

At Sayburç, one of the “Stone Hills” sites near Göbeklitepe in Şanlıurfa, excavations led by Associate Professor Eylem Özdoğan uncovered a sculpture dating to around 8500 BCE. The figure, with prominent ribs, a stitched mouth and eye sockets resembling shell inlays, provides striking clues about early death rituals. Marks on the head also point to skull-plastering practices common in the period.

Datça: An Ottoman shipwreck

Completing the list is the Kızlan Shipwreck off Datça, excavated under Professor Harun Özdaş. The only excavated 17th-century Ottoman shipwreck in Türkiye, it yielded an ornate Ottoman dagger, more than 36 muskets, over 50 grenades, pistols, swords, thousands of bullets and numerous daily-use items. Finds also included Chinese porcelain packed in bamboo containers and a seal bearing the name “Hüdabende Abdullah Ahmed” with the date 1667–1668.

Together, these 10 discoveries underline the extraordinary depth and diversity of Türkiye’s archaeological heritage and the ongoing efforts to uncover, study and preserve it.