Women revive Germanicia mosaics

KAHRAMANMARAŞ

Mosaics discovered at the ancient city of Germanicia in Kahramanmaraş are being brought back to life through the work of women attending a handicrafts course at a local public education center.

The course enables women to transform figures from the Germanicia mosaics into decorative panels and artworks suitable for everyday use.

Germanicia, a Roman-era ancient city located in Kahramanmaraş’s city center, came to light in 2007 following an illegal excavation. The site is particularly renowned for its richly decorated floor mosaics featuring mythological scenes and depictions of daily life and is considered one of the significant settlements of the Eastern Roman period.

Participants in the course begin by photographing original mosaic figures from Germanicia before transferring the designs onto large sheets of paper in color. They then cut natural stones into small pieces using pliers and carefully assemble them one by one, reinterpreting the ancient patterns through traditional mosaic techniques.

Handicrafts instructor Melek Tunç from the Suzan and Abdulhakim Bilgili Public Education Center said 12 women are currently enrolled in the course, most of whom are homemakers or working women.

Interest in mosaic art has grown significantly following the discovery of the Germanicia mosaics, Tunç said, adding that the course goes beyond technical training.

“While working on the patterns, we try to understand where they come from, the life that existed there, and the emotions and thoughts of the people who created these mosaics centuries ago,” she said. “Trying to imagine what it felt like to make pictures with stones hundreds of years ago can take us to completely different worlds.”

Tunç emphasized that the women aim to contribute to the wider recognition of the mosaics beyond the region. “We believe we can help ensure that mosaics uncovered in our own city are mentioned more frequently in the world literature,” she said.

Course participant Hacer Yıldırım said working with mosaics helps her both relieve stress and find happiness. While cutting stones can sometimes be physically demanding, she noted that the finished pieces make all the effort worthwhile.

Yıldırım added that she hopes to open an exhibition in the future and offer her works for sale.

Mosaic panels produced during the course are displayed at exhibitions organized at the end of each term, introducing the women’s work to art lovers and contributing to the promotion of Germanicia’s cultural heritage.