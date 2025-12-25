Jessie J speaks openly about breast cancer journey

LONDON

British pop singer Jessie J has spoken candidly about her battle with early-stage breast cancer, saying the diagnosis has reshaped her outlook on life, health and motherhood.

The 37-year-old artist, known for hits such as "Price Tag" and "Bang Bang," shared new details about her treatment and recovery in recent interviews, describing the experience as both physically and emotionally challenging. Jessie J said the period following her diagnosis forced her to slow down and reassess her priorities.

The singer underwent surgery earlier this year and is currently in recovery. She noted that the process was not only about medical treatment but also about mental resilience and self-acceptance. Jessie J said she chose to speak publicly about her condition to help normalize conversations around cancer and encourage early detection.

Reflecting on the experience, she said confronting illness changed how she views her career and personal life, adding that she has learned to be more patient with herself. Jessie J also underlined the importance of support from family and close friends during her recovery.

She stated that sharing her story was not about seeking sympathy but about offering reassurance to others facing similar challenges.

She remains focused on her recovery and has not yet announced when she plans to return fully to music projects or live performances.