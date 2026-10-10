Gaza ceasefire marks one year with key pledges unmet

GAZA CITY

One year after a U.S.-brokered ceasefire took effect in Gaza, Israeli strikes continue, much of the territory remains under Israeli military control and plans for disarmament and reconstruction have made little progress.



The agreement, which came into effect on Oct. 10, 2025, secured the release of the remaining 20 living Israeli hostages held by Hamas three days later and brought a halt to rocket attacks on Israel from Gaza.



But Israel has continued carrying out strikes in the Palestinian territory, killing around 1,450 people since the ceasefire, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Israeli forces now control about 70 percent of Gaza, compared with roughly 53 percent under the initial terms of the agreement.



The second phase of the deal, which envisaged further Israeli withdrawals, the disarmament of Hamas and the transfer of Gaza's administration to a Palestinian technocratic committee, remains stalled.



Hamas announced in July that it was disbanding its governing body and handing over administration to the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), headed by Ali Shaath.



The group also agreed to give up its weapons, but disarmament has yet to take place. Hamas continues to exercise security control in parts of Gaza.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted that Hamas completely disarm before further withdrawals, rejecting a phased approach linking the two steps.



Reconstruction has also failed to get underway despite international funding pledges.



U.S. President Donald Trump's Board of Peace presented a $2.45 billion recovery plan in September, outlining projects to be implemented over six months. However, rebuilding remains stalled amid the political and security deadlock.



Most of Gaza's population remains displaced, living in tents, shelters or damaged buildings as winter approaches.



The anniversary comes ahead of Israel's Oct. 27 general election, raising further uncertainty about the agreement's future.



Analysts interviewed by Anadolu Agency said coalition negotiations following the vote could delay progress until early 2027, while Washington may face renewed pressure to intervene after the U.S. congressional midterm elections in November.



Egyptian political analyst Tarek Fahmy said the deadlock could persist for at least three months after the Israeli vote unless Washington steps in to revive negotiations.



Other analysts said a change of government in Israel might alter the approach to Gaza but was unlikely to produce an immediate breakthrough.



Meanwhile, mediators including Türkiye, Egypt and Qatar are expected to continue efforts to prevent further escalation and increase humanitarian assistance to Gaza.