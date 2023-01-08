‘Garden of mercy’ hosts disabled, attacked animals

İZMİR

Two women have established a farm called the “garden of mercy” in the Aegean province of İzmir and have provided shelter to over 150 disabled or sexually assaulted animals.

Yeliz Tın and Ahu Sungur launched a project and established a farm for stray and abandoned animals so that they can live in better conditions.

They established a farm for stray animals in a 17-decare area in the Menderes district.

The farm called the “garden of mercy” has hosted 150 dogs, five cats and a donkey, including disabled and those who suffered sexual abuse.

“Ahu and I agreed on creating a shelter for living beings, especially sick and tortured, in a safe area. Therefore, we rented this land in March 2020,” Tın stated while explaining the story of the “garden of mercy.”

“We have 150 dogs, five cats and a donkey here. There are some of our children who are sick, tormented, or amputated,” Tın expressed.

Noting that volunteers also support them, Tın stressed that they aim to live a safe life as they believe that all living things have the right to life.

“Especially stray animals are exposed to torture a lot, they are neglected. We care about every living thing that breathes. We want everyone to have a bond of affection with the ‘garden of mercy,’” Tın noted.

“Our animals need love and attention. Families can come with their children and spend time with the animals on weekends. At least let them spend weekends together and show love.”

Sungur also expressed that she is quite pleased with the fact that they have been able to offer a safe and healthy area for animals who were victims of violence and sexual abuse.

“The attacked animals learn to love and share here. Animals who were victims of sexual assault are also rehabilitated,” she added.

Reminding that the farm also provides a home for disabled animals, Sungur underlined that it is quite difficult for disabled animals to survive on the street.

“We are doing a difficult but enjoyable job. We started with 60 animals. Today we have reached 150 dogs,” she explained.