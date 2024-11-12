FTX seeks to claw back $1.8 bln from Binance

FTX seeks to claw back $1.8 bln from Binance

NEW YORK
FTX seeks to claw back $1.8 bln from Binance

The liquidators of the defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX have sued to try to claw back $1.8 billion paid by the company to competitor Binance the year before its bankruptcy, according to court documents.

Binance owned a 20 percent stake in FTX, which FTX's disgraced CEO Sam Bankman-Fried bought back on behalf of his company for $1.76 billion in July 2021.

According to court papers, FTX's liquidators claim the transaction was fraudulent because FTX should have been considered insolvent at the time.

The company imploded after it was revealed that nearly $9 billion in customer deposits were missing after being spent by FTX's sister company, Alameda Research, without customers' knowledge.

After FTX filed for bankruptcy in November 2022, a liquidation plan for the company's assets was approved in early October by federal judge John Dorsey.

The lawsuit alleges Bankman-Fried, who was sentenced in March to 25 years in prison for fraud and conspiracy, wanted to buy back Binance's 20 percent stake "to project confidence and strength to the market, concealing both the underlying insolvency and the fraudulent use of customer deposits."

Bankman-Fried's ex-girlfriend Caroline Ellison, an executive at Alameda Research, testified in court that the buy back move was carried out with nearly $1 billion in customer deposits, without their authorization.

"The claims are meritless, and we will vigorously defend ourselves," a spokesperson for Binance told AFP.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Yerlikaya meets Hungarian counterpart in Budapest

Yerlikaya meets Hungarian counterpart in Budapest

LATEST NEWS

  1. Yerlikaya meets Hungarian counterpart in Budapest

    Yerlikaya meets Hungarian counterpart in Budapest

  2. Erdoğan slams Israel over environmental disaster in Gaza

    Erdoğan slams Israel over environmental disaster in Gaza

  3. ICC chief prosecutor faces misconduct probe

    ICC chief prosecutor faces misconduct probe

  4. Qatar’s emir orders cabinet reshuffle

    Qatar’s emir orders cabinet reshuffle

  5. Beşiktaş, Maccabi Tel Aviv match moved to Hungary

    Beşiktaş, Maccabi Tel Aviv match moved to Hungary
Recommended
Current account posts surplus for four months in a row

Current account posts surplus for four months in a row
Retail sales surge 16 percent annually, shows TÜİK data

Retail sales surge 16 percent annually, shows TÜİK data
Turkish contracting firms to take part in expo in Libya

Turkish contracting firms to take part in expo in Libya
Baykar, TUSAŞ among world’s top 50 aviation companies

Baykar, TUSAŞ among world’s top 50 aviation companies
In Italy, train leaves early to make sure it arrives on time

In Italy, train leaves early to make sure it arrives on time
Chinas largest air show starts with fighter jets, attack drones

China's largest air show starts with fighter jets, attack drones
WORLD ICC chief prosecutor faces misconduct probe

ICC chief prosecutor faces misconduct probe

The governing body of the International Criminal Court has announced an external investigation into alleged misconduct by chief prosecutor Karim Khan, who has denied the allegations.

ECONOMY Current account posts surplus for four months in a row

Current account posts surplus for four months in a row

The current account balance has posted a surplus for a fourth consecutive month in September, data from the Central Bank has shown.

SPORTS Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Victor Osimhen scored twice as Galatasaray inflicted a first Europa League defeat of the season on Tottenham with a 3-2 victory in Istanbul, while Fenerbahçe suffered a 3-1 loss against AZ Alkmaar on Nov. 7.
﻿