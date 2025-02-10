FM Fidan slams Israel’s efforts to ‘Judaize’ Jerusalem

ISTANBUL

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan criticized the Israeli government's actions in Jerusalem, calling them "unacceptable" and warning against the "complete Judaization" of the city.

"The schemes being played here, aimed at fully Judaizing Jerusalem, stripping it of its international identity, as well as its Muslim and Christian identities, and imposing a single-religion approach, are, of course, unacceptable,” Fidan told Palestinian Television in an interview.

On Türkiye’s efforts to protect Jerusalem’s identity, Fidan emphasized that Jerusalem is an important symbol of the Palestinian cause.

He drew attention to the fact that Israel continued to take all kinds of provocative actions in Jerusalem with the support it received.

He said Jerusalem could be a city of peace and unity, representing the world's monotheistic religions, but Israel insists on erasing all Muslim and Christian symbols and dominating the city.

This cannot continue, he warned. "This cycle of oppression will break at some point."

‘Displacement of Palestinians is unacceptable’

When asked about US President Donald Trump's controversial remarks suggesting the relocation of Palestinians from Gaza, Fidan rejected the idea of Palestinian displacement. "The displacement of Palestinians is unacceptable.”

He described such proposals as historically ignorant and emphasized the international consensus supporting a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as the capital of a Palestinian state.

The foreign minister said the Islamic and Arab worlds, Türkiye, and the majority of the international community support a two-state solution, which was reflected in the recent UN vote.

"There is no other political project in the world that has more support than this view. Yet, it is tragic that a two-state solution, which has such broad general acceptance, cannot be implemented in practice," he said.

Regarding the future of the Gaza ceasefire, Fidan said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's military operations could resume. However, he hoped that it would not come to fruition.

"After rescuing the hostages, there is nothing else to hold back him (Netanyahu). The only thing that can hold him back is a realistic stance from the international community, meaning a stance that completely isolates Israel."

Damage to US credibility on world stage

Noting that Egypt, Qatar, and the US are guarantors of the Gaza ceasefire deal, the minister stressed that Washington must pressure Israel to comply with the terms of the deal.

On the possibility of such pressure not being applied, Fidan said, "If Netanyahu starts the war again with US backing, the US’s already battered credibility will sink even lower, and this distortion in the international system will prolong the crisis."

Commenting on Netanyahu’s statements about going to the US to "redraw the Middle East map” with Trump, Fidan pointed out that the people of the region are honorable and that they have seen these kinds of projects by "problematic figures" many times before, but these efforts always end up in the "dustbin of history."

To the question of why the international community failed to stop Israel for a year and a half, Fidan cited Israel's unwavering support from the US and the West.

The Turkish foreign minister said those with more power, regardless of being right or wrong, often lead to bloodshed.

"This is what we call the law of the jungle," he said. "While humanity has evolved morally, legally, and systemically toward something better over thousands of years, you see that at the end of the day, the law of the jungle still prevails.

Without lasting solution, bigger war is inevitable

Fidan warned that failure to find a lasting solution to the conflict would lead to even greater wars, emphasizing the need for a two-state solution alongside a cease-fire.

He recalled that mediation and negotiation efforts has been ongoing since the first day of the war.

"We acted as a mediator for a ceasefire—to stop this conflict immediately, to ensure a ceasefire, to end the deaths."

However, he warned that unless a lasting solution is found, we will constantly face an even bigger war.”

“Therefore, as soon as this war began, we put the two-state solution alongside the cease-fire so that we do not see another war like this again," he said, stressing, "We must find a political solution to this problem.”

Calling for the need for a political resolution, he underlined that it is essential for both Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace and for the region to avoid further provocations.

"But if you are the architect of a project that not only seeks to take land from the Palestinians but also from Egypt, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon—one that aims to expand Israel further in terms of territory—then, of course, you would not want a two-state solution; you would stall it. Just as you have done in Oslo since 1993, you would wait for the right moments. And with every suitable moment, you would seize even more land."

He warned that if Israel continues its expansion without pursuing peace, it risks shrinking and losing its own land in the long run.

The Palestinian people should remain hopeful, Fidan said. “With the support of the whole world, not only the Arabs and Muslims, but all the oppressed, all the rational and conscientious countries are with the Palestinian people."

Emphasizing the need to stand against oppression, the Turkish foreign minister said people around the world, both in their hearts and words, oppose this injustice.

He also highlighted global unity on the Palestinian issue, saying such oppression cannot continue.