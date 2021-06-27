FM Çavuşoğlu to attend anti-ISIL coalition meeting

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkey's foreign minister is set to attend a meeting of an international coalition against ISIL terrorist group in Italy on June 28.

"Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs will participate in the Ministerial Meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat DAESH which will be held in Rome on 28 June 2021, co-hosted by Italy and the U.S.," said a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement.

Turkey’s top diplomat will also attend a ministerial meeting on Syria on the same day, the statement noted.

