Five Afghans fatally stabbed in Ankara

ANKARA

Police late on Nov. 10 discovered the bodies of five Afghan nationals who were stabbed to death inside a house in the capital Ankara, local media reported.

The five bodies were found after family members contacted the police and reported the five to be missing.

The Afghans appeared to have died of knife wounds a week ago, news outlets reported, quoting unnamed police officers. It said prosecutors have launched an investigation into the deaths.

There was no immediate information on the victims’ identities.

The provincial prosecutor’s office said, one of the bodies, which was handcuffed from behind, was found inside a wardrobe. The other four Afghans’ bodies were in the living room.

The five were found dead in Ankara’s low-income Önder neighborhood, which is home to migrants from Syria and Afghanistan. Violence erupted in the district last year as an angry mob vandalized Syrian businesses and homes in response to a fatal stabbing of a Turkish teenager.

Anti-immigrant sentiment is on the rise in Türkiye, fueled by the country’s economic woes.