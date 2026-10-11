First lady marks International Day of the Girl Child

First lady marks International Day of the Girl Child

ANKARA
First lady marks International Day of the Girl Child

AA Photo

On the occasion of International Day of the Girl Child on Oct. 11, first lady Emine Erdoğan called accessible education the cornerstone of female empowerment, stressing its role in helping young women develop their capabilities and forge their own paths.


In a social media post, Erdoğan said a dream nurtured by a girl could grow into an invention, an achievement or a work that touches the lives of many people.


“Empowering girls through education, allowing them to develop their talents freely and ensuring they have a voice in every area of life are among our country’s priorities,” she said.


Erdoğan added that a girl’s success was more than a source of joy in the present, describing it as a major contribution to shaping Türkiye’s future.


She wished girls a life in which they could “draw strength from love, shine through their efforts and confidently chart their own paths.”


The United Nations-designated day promotes equal opportunity for girls and draws attention to systemic gender inequities worldwide, particularly regarding educational access, health care, legal rights and protection against violence and child marriage.


The celebration of the day also “reflects the emergence of girls and young women as a distinct cohort in development policy, programming, campaigning and research.”

Emine Erdogan,

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