First export train to China passes through Ankara

  • December 07 2020 11:53:00

First export train to China passes through Ankara

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
First export train to China passes through Ankara

The Silk Route train connecting Turkey to China passed through Ankara on Dec. 7.

This new connectivity project called Iron Silk Road or Central Corridor is delivering its first export cargo through railway from Turkey to China, which is a short, safe, economical, and climate-friendly corridor between the Asian and European continents.

The train with a total length of 754 meters, is on the track with 42 containers of white goods, carrying 1,400 coolers produced in Turkey. It is expected to reach China in approximately 12 days.

The Silk Road train will cover 2,323 kilometers (1,443 miles) of track in Turkey on the evening of Dec. 8 and will continue on its way to China by tracking on the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line.

The international track will end in China's city Xi'an by crossing Georgia, Azerbaijan, Caspian Sea Crossing, and Kazakhstan.

The train will cover a total of 8,693 km (5401 mi), traversing two continents, passing through two seas and five countries.

The railway will reduce the transportation time between China and Turkey from one month to a mere 12 days, while the whole road from Xian to Prague will take 18 days.

MOST POPULAR

  1. France's Karabakh resolution is 'disaster': Erdoğan

    France's Karabakh resolution is 'disaster': Erdoğan

  2. Two Russian reporters held in Istanbul for filming drone production unit

    Two Russian reporters held in Istanbul for filming drone production unit

  3. Turkey's COVID-19 situation better than Europe, US: WHO

    Turkey's COVID-19 situation better than Europe, US: WHO

  4. Greece shouldn't rely on others over issues with Turkey: Foreign Ministry

    Greece shouldn't rely on others over issues with Turkey: Foreign Ministry

  5. No solution for crises without Turkey: EU lawmaker

    No solution for crises without Turkey: EU lawmaker
Recommended
Farmers paid $1.5 bln in assistance in 8 years: Gov’t

Farmers paid $1.5 bln in assistance in 8 years: Gov’t
Istanbul Airport tops European traffic charts again

Istanbul Airport tops European traffic charts again
Turkey-made helicopter engine to cut import bill $60 mln: Minister

Turkey-made helicopter engine to cut import bill $60 mln: Minister
Turkish officials, businesspeople meet on reform agenda

Turkish officials, businesspeople meet on reform agenda
Turkish-German airline pioneering new check-in COVID-19 test

Turkish-German airline pioneering new check-in COVID-19 test
Turkeys annual inflation rate at 14.03% in November

Turkey's annual inflation rate at 14.03% in November

WORLD Japanese space officials eager to analyze asteroid samples

Japanese space officials eager to analyze asteroid samples

Japanese space officials said they are excited about the return of a capsule that landed safely in the Australian Outback on Dec. 6 while carrying soil samples from a distant asteroid, and that they are eager to begin analyzing the “treasure” inside.
ECONOMY First export train to China passes through Ankara

First export train to China passes through Ankara

The Silk Route train connecting Turkey to China passed through Ankara on Dec. 7.
SPORTS Turkish driver claims 2 wins in Bahrain

Turkish driver claims 2 wins in Bahrain

Turkish driver Ayhancan Güven won the third and fourth Porsche Sprint Challenge Middle East races in Bahrain on Dec. 6.