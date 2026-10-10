Filmekimi opens in Istanbul with films by world-renowned directors

Filmekimi opens in Istanbul with films by world-renowned directors

ISTANBUL
Filmekimi opens in Istanbul with films by world-renowned directors

Filmekimi director Kerem Ayan at the festival’s launch in İstanbul.

Türkiye’s major international film festival, Filmekimi, launched its latest edition in Istanbul on Oct. 9, showcasing new works by celebrated directors such as Pedro Almodóvar, Asghar Farhadi, Werner Herzog, James Gray, and Taika Waititi.

Organized by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV), the festival runs in Istanbul from Oct. 9 to 18, before moving to Ankara on Oct. 15-18 and Izmir and Mersin on Oct. 22-25. Mersin will host the festival for the first time.

This year’s program features films premiered at major international festivals, including Cannes and Venice, spanning drama, science fiction, thrillers, comedy and documentary cinema.

Highlights include Almodóvar’s Bitter Christmas, Farhadi’s Parallel Tales and Gray’s Paper Tiger. Herzog’s Bucking Fastard and Taika Waititi’s adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro’s Klara and the Sun are also among the featured titles. Other notable entries include Na Hong-jin’s Hope and Martin McDonagh’s Wild Horse Nine.

Selected winners of the 2026 Istanbul Film Festival will also screen outside Istanbul, giving audiences in other cities an opportunity to see acclaimed Turkish productions.

In Istanbul, screenings will take place at Atlas 1948, City’s CineWAM Nişantaşı, Kadıköy Cinema and Paribu Art. Ankara screenings will be held at Büyülü Fener Kızılay, while audiences in Izmir and Mersin can attend screenings at Paribu Cineverse venues.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan warns of ‘tech oligarchs’ targeting young people

Erdoğan warns of ‘tech oligarchs’ targeting young people
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan warns of ‘tech oligarchs’ targeting young people

    Erdoğan warns of ‘tech oligarchs’ targeting young people

  2. AKP condemns deadly attacks on Saudi airports

    AKP condemns deadly attacks on Saudi airports

  3. Gaza ceasefire marks one year with key pledges unmet

    Gaza ceasefire marks one year with key pledges unmet

  4. Powerful 7.7 quake hits Panama, damages buildings

    Powerful 7.7 quake hits Panama, damages buildings

  5. Cuneiform tablets from Hittite King unearthed

    Cuneiform tablets from Hittite King unearthed
Recommended
Erdoğan warns of ‘tech oligarchs’ targeting young people

Erdoğan warns of ‘tech oligarchs’ targeting young people
AKP condemns deadly attacks on Saudi airports

AKP condemns deadly attacks on Saudi airports
Sunny weekend in Türkiye to give way to widespread autumn showers

Sunny weekend in Türkiye to give way to widespread autumn showers
Antalya takes underwater ‘X-ray’ to assess marine damage

Antalya takes underwater ‘X-ray’ to assess marine damage
Türkiye opens 15 smoking cessation clinics for adolescents

Türkiye opens 15 smoking cessation clinics for adolescents
Turkish foreign minister meets Hamas political bureau chief in Ankara

Turkish foreign minister meets Hamas political bureau chief in Ankara
WORLD Gaza ceasefire marks one year with key pledges unmet

Gaza ceasefire marks one year with key pledges unmet

One year after a U.S.-brokered ceasefire took effect in Gaza, Israeli strikes continue, much of the territory remains under Israeli military control and plans for disarmament and reconstruction have made little progress.

ECONOMY Fund bill sets out repayment terms for affected investors

Fund bill sets out repayment terms for affected investors

About 350,000 investors in funds under liquidation could recover their net principal through advance payments of up to 1 million Turkish Liras under a bill before parliament, ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) parliamentary group leader Abdullah Güler said.
SPORTS TFF sacks Montella as five board members resign

TFF sacks Montella as five board members resign

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) dismissed national team coach Vincenzo Montella on Oct. 9 and announced that its board would remain in office until the next regular election.
﻿