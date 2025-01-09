Türkiye hopeful for a two-state solution to Cyprus problem

NICOSIA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has expressed his hope for a two-state solution to the five-decades old problem in Cyprus, repeating Ankara’s calls on Greek Cyprus and Greece to act in line with the realities on the island.

“How Cyprus will be different from its current state if it reaches a two-state solution? Boundaries are the same and people will live in different parts. Daily life will continue as it is,” Fidan said at a joint press conference with Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar late on Jan. 8 in Nicosia.

Fidan paid a two-day visit to the island and held meetings with senior Turkish Cypriot leaders, including Tatar and Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu.

Resolving the Cyprus problem will give a huge boost to the economy of both communities as well as Türkiye and Greece as the guarantor countries, Fidan said.

“If we can explain this perspective in a better way and develop constructive ties, I believe the international community, Greek Cyprus and Greece will get used to this idea," he stated.

Greek Cyprus and Greece insist that a solution to the island should be based on U.N. Security Council resolutions which stipulate the creation of a federal state between Turkish and Greek Cypriots.

However, Greek Cyprus rejected to share the power with the Turkish Cypriots in 2004 and 2017 U.N.-led attempts.

Since then, Türkiye and Turkish Cyprus underline they will negotiate nothing but a two-state solution which will pledge equal sovereignty and equal international representation to the Turkish community.

Fidan said it is very much possible that Türkiye, Greece, Greek Cyprus and Turkish Cyprus build a joint and better future in the region should the Cyprus problem be resolved. He underlined that ongoing rapprochement between Türkiye and Greece can establish a very good environment to this end.

“As four parties, let’s come all together. Let’s build a peaceful and comfortable future in the Aegean and Mediterranean. This will bring prosperity and peace not only to us but also to entire region,” he stated.

For his part, Tatar thanked Türkiye for its unwavering support to the Turkish Cypriots in facing the negative consequences of the ongoing sanctions.

Tatar underlined that the Turkish Cypriots will not accept the imposition of a federal solution to the problem by the international community.

He recalled that U.N. chief Antonio Guterres is continuing his efforts to resume a new round of talks for the solution of the problem and will organize an informal meeting in Switzerland in the coming months.

Apart from Turkish Cyprus and Greek Cyprus, Türkiye and Greece will also attend the meeting, while the United Kingdom as the guarantor state will also be represented at a lower level, Tatar informed.