Fidan meets with head of Hamas Shura council, other members

Fidan meets with head of Hamas Shura council, other members

DOHA
Fidan meets with head of Hamas Shura council, other members

 Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Sunday met Hamas Shura Council Chairman Muhammad Darwish Ismail and other members of the group's political bureau in the Qatari capital Doha.

The meeting addressed issues related to the ceasefire and humanitarian situation in Gaza, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on X.

On Jan. 29, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also met Darwish at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara.

Erdoğan had expressed hope for successful completion of the second and third phases of the truce, which will ultimately lead to a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and begin rebuilding.

Fidan started his two-day visit to Doha on Sunday. He met his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and addressed a joint news conference earlier in the day.

The ongoing six-week truce is the first part of a three-stage deal that could permanently end Israel’s war in Gaza. The 15-month war has killed more than 47,000 Palestinians and left Gaza in ruins.

Fidan also met his Greek counterpart George Gerapetritis on Sunday in Doha.

"Discussions focused on bilateral relations, regional and international developments," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on X.

Fidan and Gerapetritis had last spoken in a phone call on Monday, when they discussed preparations for the upcoming Türkiye-Greece High-Level Cooperation Council, as well as bilateral ties and international and regional developments, according to diplomatic sources.

Talks,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump trade threats overshadow European defense meet

Trump trade threats overshadow European defense meet
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump trade threats overshadow European defense meet

    Trump trade threats overshadow European defense meet

  2. Prisoner exchanges continue despite Israeli provocations: Erdoğan

    Prisoner exchanges continue despite Israeli provocations: Erdoğan

  3. Azerbaijan to host CICA summit in 2026

    Azerbaijan to host CICA summit in 2026

  4. Trump says 'no guarantees' Gaza ceasefire will hold

    Trump says 'no guarantees' Gaza ceasefire will hold

  5. Two independent lawmakers to join CHP

    Two independent lawmakers to join CHP
Recommended
Egyptian top diplomat due in Ankara to discuss Syria, Palestine

Egyptian top diplomat due in Ankara to discuss Syria, Palestine
Türkiye vows zero tolerance for terrorism in Syria

Türkiye vows zero tolerance for terrorism in Syria
Türkiye a key player in global politics: Serbian minister

Türkiye a key player in global politics: Serbian minister
Türkiye, two key powers agree on connectivity projects

Türkiye, two key powers agree on connectivity projects
Fidan meets Saudi counterpart in Riyadh to discuss Syria

Fidan meets Saudi counterpart in Riyadh to discuss Syria
Armed groups in Syria should be merged into single army: Fidan

Armed groups in Syria should be merged into single army: Fidan
WORLD Trump trade threats overshadow European defense meet

Trump trade threats overshadow European defense meet

The threat of a transatlantic trade war loomed large Monday over a gathering of European leaders aimed at boosting the continent's defenses in the face of an aggressive Russia.

ECONOMY Electric vehicles’ share in used car market increased last year

Electric vehicles’ share in used car market increased last year

Demand for electric vehicles in the Turkish used car market increased last year when total brand-new vehicle sales reached an all-time high.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿