Fidan discusses Syria, Ukraine, Gaza with EU officials

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held phone conversations with top European officials on Monday, focusing on the evolving situations in Ukraine, Syria, and Gaza, Turkish diplomatic sources revealed.

Fidan spoke with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas about the current state of affairs in Syria and Ukraine. In a separate call, he conferred with Dutch counterpart Caspar Veldkamp on developments in Syria and the ongoing crisis in Gaza.

The discussions emphasized the importance of implementing an inclusive transition process in Syria, following the recent fall of the Assad regime. Fidan expressed concern over Israel's actions in the Golan Heights, which he said violate international law and negatively impact the post-Assad transition.

The Turkish foreign minister and his Dutch counterpart also explored potential avenues for achieving a ceasefire in Gaza, where the conflict has raged for over 14 months.

The talks come in the wake of significant changes in Syria, where Bashar al-Assad's nearly 25-year rule ended on Dec. 8 when anti-regime groups took control of Damascus, marking the end of the Baath Party's six-decade hold on power.

Meanwhile, the Gaza conflict continues to draw international concern. Palestinian officials report over 45,000 deaths, with the U.N. estimating that 70% of the casualties are women and children.

The situation has prompted legal action on the international stage. The International Criminal Court (ICC) recently issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Additionally, Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice related to its military operations in Gaza.

US says Gaza cease-fire talks 'productive'

 The U.S. on Monday described recent talks over a potential cease-fire and hostage exchange deal between Israel and Hamas as “productive,” while cautioning that "very small number of differences" still stand in the way of an agreement.

Miller emphasized that there are a "very small number of differences" that remain between the parties and expressed confidence that those difference can be bridged.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has engaged regional leaders to help mediate the talks. Miller highlighted recent discussions with Turkish officials, including President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Fidan.

According to Miller, Blinken – who visited Türkiye last week, and then attended a Syrian conference in Jordan – told Erdoğan and Fidan that "any influence they have with Hamas, now is the time to use it."

