Farming project takes root in Muğla school

MUĞLA

Students in the southwestern city of Muğla are gaining hands-on experience in farming and animal care through a nationwide school garden project that promotes nature awareness.

Launched through a partnership between the Agriculture and Forestry and Education ministries and running from 2024 to 2028, the “Farm at School” initiative aims to raise awareness among students about agriculture, forestry, nature and sustainable living.

At a middle school in Muğla’s Bodrum, fifth- and sixth-grade students have already participated in practical workshops, including greenhouse farming and planting saplings as part of the project.

Seyfettin Baydar, provincial director of Agriculture and Forestry, stated that the first phase of the project began on April 17 last year in the school, with the planting of fruit saplings. Students planted a total of 30 saplings of 14 different fruit species in the schoolyard at the time.

Additionally, a greenhouse was constructed in the garden, tailored to climate conditions, successfully producing lettuce, broccoli, onions and parsley, Baydar explained. Students have recently harvested the vegetables they have successfully produced.

As the project progressed, authorities also constructed a small chicken coop in the school garden, housing around nine hens and one rooster.

“Through this project, we aim to instill a love for agriculture in our children and raise their awareness. We will continue expanding the program in the coming years with new educational content and farming activities,” Baydar said, referring to the broader goal of the initiative.