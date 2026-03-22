Explosion collapses two buildings in Istanbul

Explosion collapses two buildings in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Explosion collapses two buildings in Istanbul

An explosion believed to be caused by natural gas triggered the collapse of two adjacent buildings in Istanbul’s Fatih district on March 22, leaving multiple residents trapped under the rubble.

The blast occurred around noon in the Ayvansaray neighborhood, prompting a large-scale emergency response. Police, firefighters, medical teams and disaster agency crews were dispatched to the scene as search and rescue operations began.

Authorities said nine people were initially trapped. Rescue teams have since pulled nine injured survivors from the debris, including a child, all of whom were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Istanbul Governor Davut Gül stated that as of 3 p.m., at least two individuals were still believed to be under the rubble, with efforts ongoing to reach them. “Our priority is to rescue our citizens and ensure they receive treatment,” Gül said, noting that none of the injured are in life-threatening condition.

Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu also confirmed that medical teams remain on site, coordinating closely with other emergency units.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish consumer confidence declines in March

Turkish consumer confidence declines in March
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