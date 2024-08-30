EU's Borrell hopes for renewed dialogue with Türkiye after Brussels meeting

BRUSSELS

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell expressed hope for renewed dialogue between the EU and Türkiye following a significant meeting in Brussels.

The meeting, which marked the first time in five years that a Turkish foreign minister was invited, saw extensive discussions between Borrell and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, with a particular focus on the Cyprus issue and broader geopolitical challenges.

Borrell highlighted the meeting as a potential first step toward resolving longstanding issues and strengthening bilateral relations. He reaffirmed Türkiye's status as an EU candidate country, stressing the importance of maintaining constructive dialogue.

"I hope this invitation to the Turkish foreign minister to our meeting will be the first step to renew a process of dialogue to address all problems, especially the Cyprus issue," Borrell remarked.

Despite the positive tone of the discussions, Borrell said that no specific timetable was set for advancing Türkiye's EU membership process.

However, he reaffirmed that "Türkiye is a candidate country and will continue to be so," indicating the EU's willingness to keep the door open for future negotiations.

Following the meeting, Fidan emphasized Türkiye's commitment to promoting a positive agenda with the EU. He advocated for a constructive approach from the EU, suggesting that progress would be more effective if not solely dependent on resolving the Cyprus issue. He underscored the mutual benefits of this approach, suggesting it would serve the common interests of both parties.

The Turkish foreign minister informed that he conveyed Ankara’s expectations for the modernization of the customs union and visa liberalization for the Turkish nationals. “We have fulfilled 66 criteria and only six criteria are left to fulfill. We are working to fulfill them with our relevant institutions,” he said.

Fidan said it is a “positive development” in terms of reviving the ties with the EU as Türkiye has not been invited to these meetings for a while.

"Today, almost all of my EU colleagues emphasized that structural and regular dialogue and consultations should be continued with Türkiye in all areas, especially foreign, security and defense policies,” he said.

The EU envoys told Fidan that Türkiye is playing an important role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the war in Gaza, Syria, Iraq, the Middle East, Africa and the South Caucasus.

They underlined the importance of Türkiye and the EU holding closer and deeper consultations and forming common policies.