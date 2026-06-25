European leaders seek united NATO stance before Ankara summit

BERLIN

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer attend a press conference at the E5 NATO Summit in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

The leaders of Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Poland have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening NATO ahead of the alliance’s summit in Ankara next month.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz hosted French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and outgoing British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Berlin for a meeting of the European Group of Five, or E5.

“We want to work together to make this important summit a success. This serves our security in dangerous times,” Merz said after the meeting.

He said a successful summit would strengthen transatlantic relations with the United States while bringing European allies closer together.

“Together, we stand for a NATO that, strong and united, safeguards security in the Euro-Atlantic region in the interest of all allies,” Merz said.

The German leader said the five countries also wanted to renew the alliance by strengthening its European pillar, with higher defense spending forming the basis for a more balanced transatlantic partnership.

“Going it alone in our defense policy would be a mistake,” Merz said, adding that Germany wanted its neighbors to feel more secure.

The leaders also agreed on the need to send a strong signal of support for Ukraine.

Merz said European NATO allies should make a firm financial commitment to Kyiv, adding that the message to Russia was that “Ukraine remains strong” and Europe’s support is “unwavering.”

The E5 leaders also welcomed a framework agreement for a peaceful resolution between the United States and Iran.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte joined the working session by video conference.

Merz said he would brief U.S. President Donald Trump, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and other partners on the results of the Berlin meeting.

The NATO leaders’ summit is scheduled to be held in Ankara on July 7-8.