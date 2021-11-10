'EU not paying money to Turkish gov't, but supporting refugees'

  • November 10 2021 08:57:01

'EU not paying money to Turkish gov't, but supporting refugees'

BRUSSELS
EU not paying money to Turkish govt, but supporting refugees

The European Union is not paying money to the Turkish government, it is supporting the refugees in the country, a top EU official said on Nov. 9.

“Let’s make clear, the European Commission is not paying money to the Turkish government. We are supporting Syrian refugees in Turkey,” European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson told a hearing in the European Parliament’s Civil Liberties Committee.

After presenting the bloc’s Action Plan against migrant smuggling, Johansson responded to EU lawmakers' questions about other aspects of migration.

Asked about EU funds to Turkey, Johansson stressed that “Turkey is the country in the world that is hosting the biggest refugee community,” with as much as 4 million.

“I think it's a decent way of showing solidarity towards refugees that we are also supporting refugees in Turkey,” she noted.

Johansson also acknowledged that both the EU and Turkey had to work on dismantling smuggling networks.

In 2016, the EU and Turkey made an agreement to stop irregular refugee flows and improve the conditions of Syrian refugees in Turkey.

The bloc pledged €6 billion ($7 billion) aid for the refugees in the country and disbursed €4 billion, according to EU figures.

In September, the EU decided to give additional funding of €149.6 million from the 2021 budget for the extension of the multi-purpose cash assistance program that provides monthly transfers for the most vulnerable refugees in Turkey.

Diplomacy,

ECONOMY Turkey’s energy minister says new gas find in Black Sea imminent

Turkey’s energy minister says new gas find in Black Sea imminent
MOST POPULAR

  1. Government to abolish public TV share from electricity bills

    Government to abolish public TV share from electricity bills

  2. Salt Bae’s treat for Vietnamese minister stirs anger in Asian country

    Salt Bae’s treat for Vietnamese minister stirs anger in Asian country

  3. Minister conducts first test of country’s fastest metro line

    Minister conducts first test of country’s fastest metro line

  4. Turkey plans to introduce 2nd, 3rd nuclear power plants: Erdoğan

    Turkey plans to introduce 2nd, 3rd nuclear power plants: Erdoğan

  5. Nation commemorates 83rd anniversary of Atatürk’s passing

    Nation commemorates 83rd anniversary of Atatürk’s passing
Recommended
Turkish, Serbian police hold 125 irregular migrants at Croatia border

Turkish, Serbian police hold 125 irregular migrants at Croatia border
Paris Climate Agreement comes into effect in Turkey

Paris Climate Agreement comes into effect in Turkey
Armenia should take hand of peace extended by Azerbaijan, Turkey: Akar

Armenia should take hand of peace extended by Azerbaijan, Turkey: Akar
Turkeys foreign minister meets with Spanish counterpart in Geneva

Turkey's foreign minister meets with Spanish counterpart in Geneva
Turkish FM speaks to Iraqi premier, Turkmenistan counterpart

Turkish FM speaks to Iraqi premier, Turkmenistan counterpart
Turkish president meets with representatives of Bosnian NGOs

Turkish president meets with representatives of Bosnian NGOs
WORLD 16 local UN staff held in Ethiopia amid push to end war

16 local UN staff held in Ethiopia amid push to end war

Sixteen Ethiopian staff working for the United Nations were in detention on Nov. 9 after government raids targeting ethnic Tigrayans, U.N. and humanitarian sources said, as foreign envoys scrambled to end the country’s year-long war.

ECONOMY Turkey’s energy minister says new gas find in Black Sea imminent

Turkey’s energy minister says new gas find in Black Sea imminent

Turkey will soon announce a significant natural gas discovery in the Black Sea, the country’s Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez said on Nov. 9.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe manage to get home draw with 99th minute goal

Fenerbahçe manage to get home draw with 99th minute goal

Fenerbahçe managed to get a 2-2 draw against Yukatel Kayserispor with a last minute goal in the Turkish Süper Lig week 12 game on Nov. 7.