EU envoy praises partnership with Türkiye amid global uncertainty

ANKARA
The head of the European Union’s delegation to Türkiye has praised the bloc’s partnership with Ankara, calling it a vital alliance in an increasingly volatile world.

"In a world of shifting alliances and increasing uncertainty, we have chosen the EU and Türkiye partnership. The EU and Türkiye stand side by side,” Thomas Hans Ossowski said during an event in the Turkish capital Ankara on May 8.

Ossowski described Türkiye as a NATO ally and an active regional player that "contributes to peace, not merely observes it."

He highlighted the deepening economic and social ties between Ankara and Brussels, noting that the EU remains Turkey’s largest trading partner, direct foreign investor and donor in financial cooperation.

“Economically, the EU and Türkiye are growing together,” Ossowski said. “Every day, we strengthen our exchanges, our joint projects and our mutual inspiration. Türkiye’s young minds and dynamic businesses are not just part of tomorrow’s Europe, they are part of today’s fabric.”

He also voiced support for more student exchanges and research collaborations, underlining the EU’s interest in closer human connections with Türkiye.

“Our paths are increasingly intertwined,” he said. “But we must do more on both sides to make our relations stronger and better.”

The reception was attended by senior Turkish officials, including Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş, Deputy Foreign Minister Zeki Levent Gümrükçü and Deputy Labor and Social Security Minister Adnan Ertem, along with ambassadors and representatives from various international organizations.

Ossowski also called for an end to the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, referring to Russia’s invasion as a “criminal war of aggression” and describing the humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian territories as a “terrible suffering.” He urged joint international responsibility in addressing both crises.

Speaking at the event, Yavaş reiterated Türkiye's strategic goal of joining the EU.

“Türkiye is a key partner for the European Union,” Yavaş said. “The EU has a strategic interest in developing a mutually beneficial relationship and cooperation with Türkiye, which plays an indispensable role in providing a stable and secure environment in Eurasia, the Middle East and the Eastern Mediterranean.”

Despite lingering challenges, Yavaş said, full membership remains a significant opportunity for both sides.

The country's accession process has been largely stalled since 2016. Turkish officials often emphasize the need for a "fresh perspective" in the country’s relations with the bloc.

