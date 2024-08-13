Ethiopian, Somali officials to continue indirect talks in Türkiye

ANKARA
 Delegations from Ethiopia and Somalia will continue indirect talks on Tuesday under Türkiye's mediation in efforts to resolve a dispute between the two countries over Addis Ababa’s deal with the breakaway region of Somaliland.

The delegations started indirect talks on Monday in the Turkish capital Ankara as part of a series of continuing talks between the countries, said Turkish diplomatic sources.

The parties, both present at the Turkish Foreign Ministry, are not meeting face-to-face, the sources said, highlighting that Turkish officials are conducting "shuttle diplomacy" under the coordination of Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Separate meetings are being held with each side to seek reconciliation within a common framework as part of a "long process," the sources added.

Earlier Monday, Fidan separately met with his Ethiopian counterpart Taye Atske Selassie and Somali counterpart Ahmed Moallim Fiqi.

Ties between Ethiopia and Somalia have worsened since Ethiopia struck a deal with the breakaway region of Somaliland on Jan. 1 to use its Red Sea port of Berbera.

Ethiopia lost its Red Sea ports in the early 1990s after the Eritrean War of Independence, which lasted from 1961 to 1991.

In 1991, Eritrea gained independence from Ethiopia, leading to the establishment of two separate nations. The separation resulted in Ethiopia losing direct access to the Red Sea and key ports.

Ethiopia has since been landlocked, affecting its ability to conduct efficient maritime trade.

Türkiye’s efforts aim to deescalate tension between the two countries through an agreement that would ensure Somalia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty while pledging Ethiopia to have access to the Red Sea.

